Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Monday 28 November 2022
Advertisement

Sharks coach departs role in the wake of heavy URC loss to Cardiff

The club confirmed this evening that Everitt has vacated his position.

1 hour ago 2,981 Views 1 Comment
Sharks coach Sean Everitt.
Sharks coach Sean Everitt.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

CELL C SHARKS head coach Sean Everitt has stepped down from his role with immediate effect.

The Sharks lost 35-0 yesterday to Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship before they are due to face Ospreys this Friday at 5.10pm.

The club confirmed this evening that Everitt has departed from his position in the wake of yesterday’s loss.

“We thank Sean for his invaluable contribution to the Sharks over the past few years, especially navigating through a challenging COVID-19 period,” Sharks CEO Ed Coetzee said.

“He will always remain a part of The Sharks family. I would like to take this opportunity to wish him and his family the very best moving forward.

“This decision has been made in the best interests of the team moving forward. Our Director of Rugby, Neil Powell, will oversee the remainder of the Vodacom United Rugby Championship campaign as well as our first foray in the Champions Cup, which kicks off on the 10th of December.

“Neil will be ably supported by the rest of our current senior coaching structure, which remains unchanged.”

Everitt was appointed as an assistant for the Sharks in 2008 in a Currie Cup winning year. He has been involved in five Currie Cup finals, coaching the Sharks Under-19 team to the SA Rugby Under-19 Championship title in 2018 and thereafter assumed the role as head coach of the 2020 Super Rugby campaign.

Exclusive
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December

Become a Member

“I accept the decision that has been made by The Sharks board, post the devastating defeat against Cardiff on Sunday. This is a sad development for me and sometimes the results don’t always match the tireless effort that has been put in.

“This is unfortunately the nature of the job and I must accept this decision. I have been a part of this union for close on 15 years and I’ve always had the best interests of this team at heart. I leave with no regrets.

“I would like to thank The Sharks for the great memories and the wonderful opportunities that has been given to me at the helm of this fantastic team. I look forward to the next chapter in my coaching career and I wish The Sharks every success, as the season progresses.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie