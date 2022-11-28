Sharks coach departs role in the wake of heavy URC loss to Cardiff

CELL C SHARKS head coach Sean Everitt has stepped down from his role with immediate effect.

The Sharks lost 35-0 yesterday to Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship before they are due to face Ospreys this Friday at 5.10pm.

The club confirmed this evening that Everitt has departed from his position in the wake of yesterday’s loss.

“We thank Sean for his invaluable contribution to the Sharks over the past few years, especially navigating through a challenging COVID-19 period,” Sharks CEO Ed Coetzee said.

“He will always remain a part of The Sharks family. I would like to take this opportunity to wish him and his family the very best moving forward.

“This decision has been made in the best interests of the team moving forward. Our Director of Rugby, Neil Powell, will oversee the remainder of the Vodacom United Rugby Championship campaign as well as our first foray in the Champions Cup, which kicks off on the 10th of December.

“Neil will be ably supported by the rest of our current senior coaching structure, which remains unchanged.”

Everitt was appointed as an assistant for the Sharks in 2008 in a Currie Cup winning year. He has been involved in five Currie Cup finals, coaching the Sharks Under-19 team to the SA Rugby Under-19 Championship title in 2018 and thereafter assumed the role as head coach of the 2020 Super Rugby campaign.

“I accept the decision that has been made by The Sharks board, post the devastating defeat against Cardiff on Sunday. This is a sad development for me and sometimes the results don’t always match the tireless effort that has been put in.

“This is unfortunately the nature of the job and I must accept this decision. I have been a part of this union for close on 15 years and I’ve always had the best interests of this team at heart. I leave with no regrets.

“I would like to thank The Sharks for the great memories and the wonderful opportunities that has been given to me at the helm of this fantastic team. I look forward to the next chapter in my coaching career and I wish The Sharks every success, as the season progresses.”