Saturday 10 July 2021
Sharks 0 British & Irish Lions 7

Well that didn’t take long…

The Lions made their first venture into the Sharks 22 with Jamie George finding Tadhg Beirne from the lineout. The Lions maul didn’t really get going however, and the Sharks managed to push them into touch. 

The Sharks then looked to play the ball out from their own lineout, before eventually kicking possession back to the Lions, and on the counter, Duhan van der Merwe made a good break before playing in Harris, who crossed for his first Lions try, with Biggar adding the extras.

Jamie George captains the Lions today. Here’s the hooker at the coin toss with Sharks captain Phendulani Buthelezi. Just over five minutes to kick-off now.

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Here’s Warren Gatland on his decision to call-up Marcus Smith.

The Lions players never dreamed of playing the Sharks in back-to-back matches in South Africa but, to their credit, they have learned to roll with the punches in this strangest of rugby seasons.

You can read Murray Kinsella’s match preview here.

 

Here’s how the Lions will now line up following those late changes:

British & Irish Lions (v Sharks)

15. Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales) #833
14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England) #816
13. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England) #822
12. Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland) #844
11. Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester Warriors, Scotland) #841
10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales) #821
9. Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales) #850
1. Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors, Scotland) #840
2. Jamie George – captain (Saracens, England) #819
3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #818
4. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England) #826 
5. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, England) #845
6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #838
7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland) #847
8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #839

Replacements:
16. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales) #829
17. Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales) #842
18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England) #814
19. Adam Beard (Ospreys, Wales) #852
20. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, England) #849
21. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, England) #853
22. Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #790
23. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland) #837 

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this evening’s clash between the Cell C Sharks and the British and Irish Lions at the Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

It’s been a busy day of Lions news already, with Maro Itoje and Finn Russell both ruled out of today’s game. As a result, Bundee Aki comes on the Lions bench and Courtney Lawes has been bumped up to the starting team.

In the last few minutes, the Lions have also confirmed that England’s Marcus Smith will join the squad to provide cover for Russell. The Scotland out-half, who is battling an Achilles issue, will remain on tour but has already been ruled out of the next three scheduled fixtures.

