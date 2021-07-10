4 mins ago

6mins

Sharks 0 British & Irish Lions 7

Well that didn’t take long…

The Lions made their first venture into the Sharks 22 with Jamie George finding Tadhg Beirne from the lineout. The Lions maul didn’t really get going however, and the Sharks managed to push them into touch.

The Sharks then looked to play the ball out from their own lineout, before eventually kicking possession back to the Lions, and on the counter, Duhan van der Merwe made a good break before playing in Harris, who crossed for his first Lions try, with Biggar adding the extras.