Sharlene Mawdsley through to 400m semis at European Indoor Championships

SHARLENE MAWDSLEY ADVANCED to the semi-final of the 400m at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul this morning.

The Newport AC athlete placed sixth in the heats overall, clocking a time of 52.59 to come home second behind Austrian Gogl-Walli.

Advertisement

Mawdsley will take on Gogl-Walli once again in this evening’s semi-final (5.03pm Irish time) as she looks to claim one of the top three qualifying places for Saturday’s final, a task made all the more difficult by the presence of Femke Bol of the Netherlands.

National 400m champion Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock) finished third in her heat in a time of 53.43, which was not enough to see her progress.

Speaking after the race she said: “It’s always an honour to wear the green singlet and to represent the country but it’s nice to be happier with your performance. Hopefully I’ll be back for the relay on Sunday.”

Cliodhna Manning (Kilkenny City Harriers) was last of the Irish 400m trio to take to the track this morning. Manning clocked a personal best of 54.21 but the fifth place finish was not enough for her to advance.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Commonwealth Games Heptathlon medallist Kate O’Connor (Dundalk St Gerards) remains in contention for a top five finish in the pentathlon. O’Connor started her competition with a 8.64 in the 60m hurdles before following up with a 1.74m clearance in the high jump. O’Connor completed her morning session on a high with a personal best of 14.37m in the shot put to leave her sitting in eighth place ahead of her final two events this afternoon.

O’Connor will return to the arena for the long jump (4.10pm) and final 800m event (6.05pm).

Joan Healy (Leevale AC) rounded out Irish involvement in this morning’s session, clocking a 7.41 in the heats of the 60m. The fifth place finish was one place off advancing to the afternoon’s semi-final as an automatic qualifier.