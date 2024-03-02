Sharlene Mawdsley 'heartbroken' as Athletics Ireland condemn disqualification

SHARLENE MAWDSLEY SAYS she is “heartbroken” after her galling disqualification at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

Mawdsley appeared to secure her place in the 400m final last night after finishing third in her semi-final heat, but was later disqualified following an appeal from Austria’s Susanne Gogl-Walli.

“Thank you for all of the love but I’m so sorry to say I was disqualified for the impediment of another athlete in the race,” the Tipperary native wrote on her Instagram story.

“I’m so sorry. I’m absolutely heartbroken.”

Gogl-Walli, who finished fourth, appealed the result based on an apparent infringement by Mawdsley on the final turn.

That appeal was successful, with Mawdsley adjudged to have cut in on the Austrian’s line without first being a stride clear. Gogl-Walli was promoted to third and Mawdsley lost her place in the final, as a counter-appeal also proved unsuccessful.

There has been a lot of noise around the decision, which appeared unjust. Director of High Performance at Athletics Ireland, Paul McNamara, spoke to RTÉ Sport this afternoon.

“We don’t agree with the decision and we don’t think it’s a fair outcome,” he said.

“We think it could easily have gone the other way and the decision could have been overturned. Contact in 400m indoor running is part and parcel of our sport. It’s perfectly normal and to be expected.

“A key factor from our perspective is the outcome of the race. Was the outcome affected by the contact?

“We feel in that regard it certainly wasn’t. Sharlene passed the Austrian at speed and had real momentum. She was closing the gap on Lieke Klaver at that stage and was going to finish third or better in that race.

“The Austrian wasn’t negatively affected. She retained her fourth position, didn’t lose any further ground.”

“Alongside that, there is video evidence to suggest that Sharlene did hold her line on that second lap as she passed,” McNamara added.

“She did move in to the inside lane when there was felt there was space to do so.

“With those two factors in mind, we felt the decision should have been overturned.”

Mawdsley returns to action in the 4x400m relay on Sunday, while Roisin Flanagan is the next Irish athlete on the track in the 3000m final at 8.15pm tonight.