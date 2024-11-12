Sharlene Mawdsley 'very excited for this chapter' after switch to UK-based coach

SHARLENE MADSLEY HAS changed coach to UK-based Tony Lester after her glittering 2024.

The European mixed 4x400m champion and Paris Olympian announced the news on Instagram this evening.

“I am very excited for this chapter of my career,” Mawdsley wrote in a post from London.

She was previously coached by fellow Tipperary Olympian Gary Ryan.

The 26-year-old will now train in Lester’s group alongside Great Britain’s Nielsen twins, Lina (Paris 2024 400m hurdles bronze medallist) and Laviai (4x400m bronze medallist — mixed and women’s) and other relay specialists like Ama Pipi.

Mawdsley’s post in full reads: “Post Olympics I decided I wanted to try something new… so I’ve started something new.

“I have decided to move training group to train with @coach_t59 I am very excited for this chapter of my career and I feel extremely lucky to be training with some really talented and likeminded people.

Sharlene Mawdsley Instagram. Sharlene Mawdsley Instagram.

“I am very thankful for Gary who coached me the past number of years, I enjoyed my time under his guidance whilst he showed me his knowledge and expertise and helped me get to the biggest stages in our sport.

“I am also extremely grateful to my team and my loved ones who have supported me through this decision and continue to do so every single day.

“I’m excited to see what we can do together.”

Lester has coached several other athletes to Olympic and World Championship medals including 400m stars Roger Black and Mark Richardson.

The Londoner was formerly GB national sprint coach.