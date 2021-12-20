Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Monday 20 December 2021
Advertisement

Hibernian appoint new manager Shaun Maloney on three-and-a-half-year deal

Maloney succeeds Jack Ross after working as assistant manager to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.

By Press Association Monday 20 Dec 2021, 12:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,935 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5635902
Shaun Maloney has taken charge of Hibs.
Image: Alan Rennie/PA
Shaun Maloney has taken charge of Hibs.
Shaun Maloney has taken charge of Hibs.
Image: Alan Rennie/PA

HIBERNIAN HAVE CONFIRMED the appointment of Shaun Maloney as their new manager.

Maloney succeeds Jack Ross after working as assistant manager to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.

The former Celtic, Wigan, Aston Villa and Scotland player has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The 38-year-old will be assisted by former Hibs player Gary Caldwell, while his backroom staff will include current coaches David Gray and Craig Samson, plus Italian Valerio Zuddas, who was recently assistant boss at Hajduk Split.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said: “Our recruitment for a new manager has been thorough, strategic, and centred around the clear vision we have for this football club.

“We wanted to acquire a manager who has an attacking mentality, who’s progressive, and someone who is hungry for the opportunity to build something here at this big club.

“Shaun has been the standout candidate throughout this process as his idea of football is completely aligned with ours and the history of this football club.

“He believes in attacking, possession-based football and has implemented it at the highest level with Roberto Martinez at Belgium.

“He is also a coach that wants to develop the players we have at this football club, as we have assembled a good squad.

“He’s aligned with our focus on bringing through young talent through our development team and wants to work with young players.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Shaun’s a young coach and this is a big opportunity for him to show what we can do.

“We will support him in the upcoming transfer windows to help him achieve our ambitions here.

“We have real belief in Shaun and he has huge belief in himself.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie