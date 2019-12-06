This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish duo on target as Millwall clinch dramatic draw in stoppage time

Shaun Williams and Aiden O’Brien both found the back of the net for the Lions.

By The42 Team Friday 6 Dec 2019, 11:27 PM
Shaun Williams and Aiden O'Brien both scored for Millwall.
Image: Photojoiner/Inpho
Image: Photojoiner/Inpho

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND duo Shaun Williams and Aiden O’Brien both scored crucial goals as Millwall played out a dramatic 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Championship on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ireland U21 star Jayson Molumby also played his part in Millwall’s performance as he lined out from the start at The Den.

O’Brien, who was introduced late in the second half for Jiri Skalak, equalised deep into second-half stoppage time as Millwall salvaged a draw at the death.

Millwall were deservedly ahead at the interval thanks to Williams’ header from a corner in the 15th minute, but their superiority did not last.

Lewis Grabban made a stunning impact from the Forest bench when he scored with his first touch 55 seconds after coming on, nodding in from close range.

He then appeared to have won the game for Forest by tapping in from Sammy Ameobi’s ball in the 88th minute.

But O’Brien rescued a point for the Lions near the end, turning home after Brice Samba could only palm Williams’ long-range effort into his path.

Forest remain fourth in the table but could be overtaken by several teams over the weekend. Millwall are in 12th spot, and are level on points with Blackburn.

