Irish fighter Shauna Bannon falls to defeat on UFC debut

DUBLIN FIGHTER SHAUNA Bannon was beaten on her UFC debut, losing a unanimous decision to Bruna Brasil of Brazil.

Bannon became only the second Irishwoman to fight in the UFC in making her debut at the London event on Saturday, but was made to pay for a slow start in a unanimous decision reading 29-28, 29-28, 30-27.

Brasil landed a series of clean strikes with the fighters largely staying on their feet throughout the first half of the contest, with Bannon effective on the ground but ultimately running out of time. It’s her first defeat as a professional, as Brasil moves to a record of 9-3-1.

Defeat for Shauna Bannon on her UFC debut.



Bruna Brasil takes the win via unanimous decision.#UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/goNkyi87ad — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) July 22, 2023