Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
# UFC London
Irish fighter Shauna Bannon falls to defeat on UFC debut
It proved to be a disappointing debut at a London event for Bannon.
1.0k
0
1 hour ago

DUBLIN FIGHTER SHAUNA Bannon was beaten on her UFC debut, losing a unanimous decision to Bruna Brasil of Brazil. 

Bannon became only the second Irishwoman to fight in the UFC in making her debut at the London event on Saturday, but was made to pay for a slow start in a unanimous decision reading 29-28, 29-28, 30-27. 

Brasil landed a series of clean strikes with the fighters largely staying on their feet throughout the first half of the contest, with Bannon effective on the ground but ultimately running out of time. It’s her first defeat as a professional, as Brasil moves to a record of 9-3-1. 

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     