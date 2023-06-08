Undefeated Tallaght fighter Shauna Bannon set to make UFC debut next month

TALLAGHT’S SHAUNA BANNON will make her UFC debut in London next month after inking a deal with the world’s biggest mixed martial arts promotion.

“I can finally announce I am now a @ufc fighter,” the 29-year-old confirmed on Twitter.

“So grateful for everyone who had a part in me getting here over my 25 years in martial arts.

“We have had many ups and downs, lots of highs and lows, and I am now reaching a huge milestone in my career!”

Bannon expects to make her debut at London’s O2 Arena on 22 July, on the undercard of the UFC Fight Night bill headed by Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura’s heavyweight clash.

Bannon, who has quickly moved to a perfect 5-0 record since turning professional a little over a year ago, becomes the second Irish woman to sign for the UFC following Aisling Daly.