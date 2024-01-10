Bolton hoping Connacht career takes off after completing unique family circle

CONNACHT SPEEDSTER SHAYNE Bolton is hoping his career now takes off after enduring an injury nightmare over the past two-and-a-half years since moving from his native South Africa.

The move to Ireland in the summer of 2021 completed a family circle which began with his grandmother moving to live with an aunt in Zimbabwe decades ago, after her parents were killed in a car crash in Dublin.

Bolton’s father was born in Zimbabwe and moved to South Africa and set up home in Pretoria with his Dutch wife. Bolton came to Connacht’s attention while playing for the University of Free State and was signed as a centre by Andy Friend in 2021.

He only made four appearances in his first season and just one outing last season as he battled with injury, but a run of games with Galwegians and a switch to the wing has invigorated him.

Bolton played all but three minutes of Connacht’s last three games, scoring his first try for the side against Ulster, with his lightning speed adding a new dimension to Pete Wilkins’ side.

And with Mack Hansen out for the next three or four months, Bolton could be a key figure for Connacht and his career at the Sportsground finally takes off.

“It’s going great now. I’m just thankful to be out on the pitch again, no injuries, no niggles. Just really blessed to be doing the thing I love,” said Bolton.

“It was quite tough but if you look at the set-up in Connacht and the guys around you, it makes it way easier to make the move. It’s nice to put in the hard work, you are confident about yourself then when you get back out on the pitch.

“I’ve just tried to take it day by day, not think about the long-term too much. It was good to get the minutes under my belt with Galwegians and get used to the conditions here in Galway and Connacht. I learned a lot as well as I recently moved from centre to winger.”

Bolton is hoping he can now take this run of form and do some damage in Lyon on Saturday as Connacht look for the win which might keep their Champions Cup hopes alive.

“It’s a big game. We have really set our targets on this game and if we could get the win and the bonus point it would set us up for success and try to make it through to the round of 16. That would be great.”

He has settled in Ireland despite the run of injuries and is looking forward to making his mark in a country where part of his family originated.

“My grandmother was born in Blackrock in Dublin. It’s nice to be in Ireland and see where my family comes from and connect with my roots,” he added.