Connacht blow as Shayne Bolton set to miss 'four to six weeks' with injury

CONNACHT WILL NEED to plan without in-form versatile back three player Shayne Bolton for the next four to six weeks as the South African native recovers from an ankle injury.

The Irish qualified centre and winger from Pretoria, signed in 2021, had only managed five appearances in his first two seasons at the Sportsground but burst into the side before Christmas and has started the last six games in a row, scoring tries in the Champions Cup against Bristol Bears and against Ulster in the URC.

But he suffered a blow in the opening quarter in the win away to Cardiff last time out. A high tackle earned centre Ray Lee-Lo a straight red card and ended Bolton’s involvement due to concussion, but the Connacht player also suffered an ankle injury in the incident.

“He had that concussion early in the game and he will do the full 12-day protocol around that,” said Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins.

“But he also injured his ankle in the same incident as he went to ground on the back of that impact to his head and he has done some damage to his ankle.

“He will need to rehab that, he could be four to six weeks in terms of an expected return date. I’m just waiting for definite details on that.”

Bolton is Connacht’s only fresh injury concern as they bid to build on that 16-12 win in Cardiff when they host a Scarlets side this Saturday who only won twice in ten league games this season.

Another centre/wing Byron Ralston is available after being suspended for three games for a dangerous tackle on Munster’s Jack O’Donoghue is back from suspension while former Irish U20s Shane Jennings and Colm Reilly, both products of Ballinasloe RFC and Garbally College, are back from injury.