Get your crayons out and you can win Six Nations tickets in our colouring book competition

She Can! featured on last week's Late Late Toy Show.

THE42′S NEW COLOURING book She Can! is proving a massive hit amongst the Irish sports stars we’ll be cheering on in years to come.

The book contains over 20 drawings — by award-winning illustrator Chris Judge — of some of Ireland’s top female athletes.

From Arsenal and Ireland star, Katie McCabe to top jockey, Rachael Blackmore and world boxing champion, Katie Taylor, She Can! also features fun Q&A interviews with each athlete, as well as short, informative bios.

To celebrate, we have copies of She Can! and family passes for each of Ireland’s home Six Nations games in the upcoming Women’s Six Nations to give away with thanks to the IRFU.

And what better way to do so than a colouring competition?

Colour in your favourite athlete or picture from the book and post it on social media using the hashtag #SheCanThe42, include the first name of the young artist as well as their age and we’ll pick three winners from three age categories next week.

Happy colouring!