'She was not going to change' - FAI explain Vera Pauw exit

THE FOOTBALL Association of Ireland have outlined the reasons for Ireland Women’s boss Vera Pauw’s departure from the job.

The Dutch manager departed the role despite guiding Ireland to a historic first-ever World Cup, in which they exited at the group stages after drawing with Nigeria and losing to Australia and Canada.

Hill confirmed that many players and FAI Director of Football Marc Canham had a “different position” to Pauw on Ireland’s style and preparation for games, prompting the association’s decision to ultimately part ways with the 60-year-old coach.

“It’s important to stress that we are not here to criticise the manager’s approach in any of these areas,” the association’s CEO Jonathan Hill told reporters today.

“Vera was very clear, consistent and open in stating, not just to us, but also to her staff and players that she believed her approach to core areas such as these was absolutely the right one and indeed something she had adhered to across her entire career.

“We are not doubting that conviction, nor indeed her beliefs. But we do feel it is important to recognise that in professional football, as in wider sport, there are always disagreements and at times, subsequent tension behind style and preparation.

”The manager had her views and believed in her approach. A number of the players and indeed Marc, simply had a different position.

“What we’re saying in simple terms is that we genuinely believe in order to propel the next phase of growth with this team for women’s and girls’ football in Ireland more broadly, we feel we need a different and fresh approach.

“There were indeed differences of opinion, but these are part and parcel of the game. It was clear from conversations with Vera that she was not going to change her fundamental approach.”

More to follow