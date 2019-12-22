This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 22 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Late winner from the penalty spot sends Sheffield Wednesday up to third

Ireland’s Callum O’Dowda went close for Bristol City in the early stages of today’s defeat at Hillsborough.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 2:55 PM
29 minutes ago 609 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4945403
Barry Bannan scores for Sheffield Wednesday.
Image: Richard Sellers
Barry Bannan scores for Sheffield Wednesday.
Barry Bannan scores for Sheffield Wednesday.
Image: Richard Sellers

BARRY BANNAN’S LATE penalty was enough to move Sheffield Wednesday up to third in the Championship, securing a 1-0 win over Bristol City and extending their unbeaten run to six.

Ireland international Callum O’Dowda went agonisingly close to an opener for City after just 12 seconds, dragging wide of the bottom-right corner.

Wednesday had a Liam Palmer effort blocked on the line by Korey Smith in the 24th minute, before the former was in the right place at the right time in the second period to deny Jack Hunt.

The hosts’ chances looked to be over when a late Bannan free-kick was tipped wide by Daniel Bentley, but the midfielder then converted from the spot in the 85th minute following a tangle between Tommy Rowe and Atdhe Nuhiu.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie