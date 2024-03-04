Arsenal hit 6 to keep pressure on Liverpool

ARSENAL EARNED an easy 6-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League this evening.
The result moves the Gunners to within two points of leaders Liverpool and leaves them one point adrift of Man City in second.
Advertisement
More to follow
ARSENAL EARNED an easy 6-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League this evening.
The result moves the Gunners to within two points of leaders Liverpool and leaves them one point adrift of Man City in second.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site