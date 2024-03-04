Advertisement
Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal. Alamy Stock Photo
Arsenal hit 6 to keep pressure on Liverpool

The Gunners were far too good for Sheffield United this evening.
ARSENAL EARNED an easy 6-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League this evening.

The result moves the Gunners to within two points of leaders Liverpool and leaves them one point adrift of Man City in second.

