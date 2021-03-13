BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sheffield United confirm the departure of manager Chris Wilder

Wilder guided his boyhood club from League One to their highest-ever Premier League finish.

By Press Association Saturday 13 Mar 2021, 9:09 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

SHEFFIELD UNITED HAVE confirmed the departure of manager Chris Wilder by mutual consent.

Speculation had mounted over Wilder’s future on Friday, when the Premier League club’s media duties were cancelled.

Wilder, who enjoyed great success after taking charge of his boyhood club in 2016 and guiding them from League One to the top flight, leaves with the Blades bottom of the Premier League.

Tensions between Wilder and club owner Abdullah Bin Musa’ad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have heightened recently.

Only last week, Wilder stated he did not know if he would still be in charge next season, despite confirming he wanted to remain at Bramall Lane if the board and owners “stick to the plan”.

This evening’s statement said the mutual decision had been made “following discussions”.

Wilder said in quotes published on the club’s official website: “Being manager of Sheffield United has been a special journey and one I’ll never forget.

“I was delighted to be given the opportunity back in 2016 and have been delighted with the success which we have achieved, including two promotions and a highest-ever Premier League finish.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has contributed to the club’s accomplishments along the way, including the players, staff and, in particular, the supporters.”

