Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 18 August, 2019
McGoldrick's blushes spared as Blades defeat Crystal Palace

The Ireland striker spurned a point-blank opportunity before John Lundstram secured the win.

By AFP Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 4:41 PM
38 minutes ago
Jack O'Connell and Oliver McBurnie celebrate at full-time in Bramall Lane.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Jack O'Connell and Oliver McBurnie celebrate at full-time in Bramall Lane.
Jack O'Connell and Oliver McBurnie celebrate at full-time in Bramall Lane.
Image: EMPICS Sport

SHEFFIELD UNITED MADE a winning return to the Premier League at Bramall Lane as John Lundstram scored the only goal for a deserved 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Lundstram, who has spent the majority of his career on loan spells in England’s lower leagues, blasted into an unguarded net after Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita could only parry a low cross into the box two minutes into the second half.

Despite the slender margin of victory, Chris Wilder’s men were well worthy of the three points as they built on a promising 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on the opening weekend of the season.

Palace were blunt in attack with Wilfried Zaha often outnumbered and they have yet to find the net this season.

David McGoldrick missed a glorious chance to put the hosts in front before half-time, but his prodded finish from point-blank range was too close to Spaniard Guaita.

However, the Blades quickly made their mark after the break when a purposeful run and cross by Luke Freeman fell perfectly for Lundstram to fire home.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
