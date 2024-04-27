Sheffield United relegated while Luton stay in drop zone after Wolves defeat

LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
SHEFFIELD UNITED WERE relegated from the Premier League after a 5-1 thrashing at Newcastle United.
Chris Wilder’s side are 10 points from safety with just three games left following their 25th league defeat of a dismal season.
The bottom of the table Blades, who have only three league victories this term, will return to the Championship just 12 months after winning promotion.
Alexander Isak took his tally for the season to 23 as Newcastle recovered from a dreadful start to end United’s stay in the top flight.
The Blades took a deserved fifth-minute lead through Anel Ahmedhodzic to silence a crowd of 52,196 at St James’ Park as the Magpies turned in a dismal first-half performance, yet still went in level at the break courtesy of Isak’s sweet strike.
They scored four times inside 18 second-half minutes through Bruno Guimaraes, Isak, Ben Osborn’s own goal and substitute Callum Wilson to secure a 5-1 win which relegated the visitors and took their total against them in two games this season to a Premier League record 13 goals following September’s 8-0 victory at Bramall Lane.
In another survival battle, Luton’s bid took another hit as Rob Edwards’ men were beaten 2-1 at his old club Wolves.
A week on from the 5-1 hammering at the hands of Brentford at Kenilworth Road, the Hatters fell behind through Hwang Hee-chan’s finish just before the interval and a diving header from Toti then doubled the hosts’ advantage five minutes into the second half.
Carlton Morris pulled a goal back with 10 minutes of normal time to go but Luton were unable to save themselves from a third successive loss and fifth in six games.
Victorious only once in their last 14 league outings, they remain a point adrift of safety in 18th with three games remaining, one fewer than 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, who host Manchester City on Sunday.
Gary O’Neil’s Wolves move up to 10th having ended their six-match winless run in the league.
Elsewhere, Jeffrey Schlupp scored an 87th-minute wondergoal as Crystal Palace rescued a late 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Marco Silva’s men took a while to get going but they took the lead through Rodrigo Muniz, who took his league tally for the season to nine.
The hosts’ lead was stolen late on after substitute Schlupp stunned them with a goal-of-the-season contender which helped Oliver Glasner’s side take a point in west London.
The Cottagers’ positive end to the first half continued early into the second where they grabbed the opener.
Timothy Castagne’s run blindsided the napping Tyrick Mitchell in behind the right-hand channel before his well-weighted cross was nodded in by the unmarked Muniz at the back post to make it 1-0 after 52 minutes.
Palace deserved a goal for their response and they got just that through a moment of magnificence from Schlupp.
The former Ghana international received a powered pass by Adam Wharton before his first touch teed up a thunderous strike which rocketed into the top left-hand corner to level proceedings.