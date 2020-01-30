This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 30 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sheffield United sign Norway international for €26 million

Sander Berge, who had been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham, has signed from Genk in a club-record transfer.

By The42 Team Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 6:54 PM
39 minutes ago 1,693 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4986865
Sander Berge has signed for Sheffield United
Sander Berge has signed for Sheffield United
Sander Berge has signed for Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD UNITED HAVE completed the signing of highly rated midfielder Sander Berge from Belgian side Genk.

Having played a key role in Genk’s title triumph in Belgium last season, Berge – a Norway international – had been linked with a number of Premier League sides.

Tottenham, West Ham and Burnley had all been linked with the 21-year-old, along with league leaders Liverpool.

But it is the Blades — eighth in the table — who have secured Berge for a club-record fee reported to be £22million (€26.1m), with the midfielder penning a four-and-a-half-year deal at Bramall Lane.

“The board have really backed us in this window to bring in players of the quality of Sander,” Chris Wilder told United’s official website.

“He fits the bill in so many ways. He’s a Norwegian international who has played 20 times for his country. He’s also played Champions League football and we’re delighted he has decided to come to Bramall Lane.

“Sander is someone we have known about for quite a while now. It was clear that he was really excited about coming here and that was great to see.

“I think this signing just shows how far we have come in a short space of time that we are now attracting the likes of Sander to the football club.”

Berge, who will wear the number 32 shirt, scored six goals in all competitions during his time at Genk, while he started each of their Champions League group stage matches this season.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie