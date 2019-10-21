This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sheffield United striker charged with drink-driving

Oli McBurnie is accused of driving over the limit in Leeds in the early hours of Friday.

By AFP Monday 21 Oct 2019, 3:18 PM
18 minutes ago 586 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4860730
Oli McBurnie (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Oli McBurnie (file pic).
Oli McBurnie (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

SHEFFIELD UNITED and Scotland striker Oli McBurnie has been charged with drink-driving.

The 23-year-old is accused of driving over the limit in Leeds in the early hours of Friday and will appear in court on November 6, West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Monday.

A police spokesman said: “Oli McBurnie, from Leeds, will appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on November 6 after being charged with driving over the prescribed limit in Leeds in the early hours of Friday October 18.”

McBurnie, who has eight caps for Scotland, moved to Sheffield United from Swansea in a £20 million deal in August.

The Blades face Arsenal at Bramall Lane in the Premier League on Monday night.

© – AFP, 2019

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie