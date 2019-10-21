Sheffield United striker charged with drink-driving

SHEFFIELD UNITED and Scotland striker Oli McBurnie has been charged with drink-driving.

The 23-year-old is accused of driving over the limit in Leeds in the early hours of Friday and will appear in court on November 6, West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Monday.

A police spokesman said: “Oli McBurnie, from Leeds, will appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on November 6 after being charged with driving over the prescribed limit in Leeds in the early hours of Friday October 18.”

McBurnie, who has eight caps for Scotland, moved to Sheffield United from Swansea in a £20 million deal in August.

The Blades face Arsenal at Bramall Lane in the Premier League on Monday night.

