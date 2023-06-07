Sheikh Jassim wants answer by Friday after submitting final bid for Man Utd

SHEIKH JASSIM HAS submitted an improved fifth and final bid for Manchester United – and wants an answer by Friday.

The club announced in November that the board was exploring strategic alternatives to enhance the club’s growth, with a full sale one option being considered.

Current owners, the Glazer family, are said to value United at €7 billion (£6bn) and the Raine Group was brought in to oversee the process.

Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim both publicly confirmed initial offers after the 17 February soft deadline for expressions of interest, then another by the second deadline of 22 March.

That was eventually extended by a few days and Raine asked interested parties for their third and final bids on 28 April.

Talk has increased over the subsequent 40 days that Ratcliffe and INEOS have emerged as favourites to take over at United, despite Sheikh Jassim placing a fourth bid last month.

It’s understood that the Qataris this week lodged a fifth and final bid, along with sending a warning that patience is wearing thin.

The fifth offer remains for 100% of the club and Sheikh Jassim’s bid team have set Friday as a deadline to make headway in discussions.

While Sheikh Jassim’s offer is understood to remain after that point, the end of the week would mark the end of their ongoing engagement in the process.