Shelbourne stumble while Roche hat-trick helps Peamount to comprehensive victory

There were wins for Cork City, Wexford Youths and Peamount as Shelbourne’s lead at the top is cut to five points.

By The42 Team Saturday 11 Jun 2022, 9:38 PM
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

JESS LAWLER’S SECOND half goal proved the difference at Tolka Park as Wexford Youths secured a 1-0 win over Shelbourne. 

Lawler was rewarded for her persistence after chasing down a long ball and blocking Amanda Budden’s attempted clearance. The ball rebounded into the net to close the gap at the top of the table.

In the first half, Jess Ziu came closest to scoring but her top-corner bound effort was well-saved by Wexford’s Maeve Williams. 

Elsewhere, a Stephanie Roche hat-trick helped Peamount United to a convincing 5-0 win over Sligo Rovers. Roche scored a header, an excellent first-time left-footed finish and from the penalty spot. Alannah McEvoy and Tara O’Hanlon also scored in that game.

It finished all level in Fahy’s Field as Galway WFC and Athlone Town played out a scoreless draw. 

There was late drama in the Munster derby. It ended in a 2-1 Cork City victory thanks to a late Lauren Singleton goal. Singleton fired a curling free-kick home with less than ten minutes remaining after Danielle Burke and an Aislinn Meaney penalty had the sides all square. 

