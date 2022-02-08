Membership : Access or Sign Up
Shelbourne include names of all season ticket holders on new away jersey

The club say the move is designed to thank supporters for ‘keeping the club alive’ during the Covid-19 pandemic.

By The42 Team Tuesday 8 Feb 2022, 12:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,347 Views 4 Comments
Shelbourne's new away jersey for the 2022 season.
SHELBOURNE’S AWAY KIT for the 2022 season will feature the names of all the club’s season ticket holders, in a move designed to thank supporters for ‘keeping the club alive’ during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The blue and white shirt, produced by Umbro, was launched by the Dublin club today.

The names of season holders are printed in subtle writing which covers the shirt, with a large number of season ticket holders choosing to put forward the names of supporters who have passed away.

The names of all the volunteers within the club are also included on the shirt.

Despite supporters being unable to attend matches for the majority of the 2021 season, Shelbourne season tickets remained at the same level and acted as an important source of income for the club.

Shelbourne ended a difficult season off the pitch on a high by winning both the SSE Airtricity League First Division and FAI Women’s National League.

Shelbourne’s chief executive officer, David O’Connor said: “We would like to extend our extreme gratitude to all Shels fans for their support over the past two years – especially considering the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on match attendance and families finances in some cases.

“2021 was a significant year for Shels as we won promotion back to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and our Women’s National League team became Champions of Ireland.

“We hope the fans will feel proud knowing it was them who helped us along the way and their names who we’ll be wearing across the country this year which is set to be a thrilling year across both men’s and women’s divisions.” 

The jersey is available to purchase now from the Shelbourne club shop.

The42 Team

