Bohemians on the double to end Shelbourne's unbeaten start to season

Shelbourne 1

Bohemians 2

SHELBOURNE’S UNBEATEN START to the season came to an end in front of their own fans as a Jordan Flores double proved enough to take these Dublin derby spoils for Bohemians.

Damien Duff’s side remain top of the Premier Division, although it could have been a more damaging night had Derry City not conceded a late equaliser at Drogheda United.

Shels’ lead is five points with Shamrock Rovers loitering one more adrift but after a draw in Louth last week followed by this defeat their momentum has been halted.

In his fourth game in charge since replacing Declan Devine, Bohs boss Alan Reynolds secured a second victory at the home of the team who had set a fierce pace.

When Will Jarvis converted a 63rd-minute penalty to cut the deficit in half it felt as though the walls might close in with the pressure.

The onslaught never came and while there were seven minutes of injury-time the away side showed a sense of togetherness to see it through.

It’s a result that moves Bohs into fifth, three points off second place, and Shels only have themselves to blame.

For a side that have prided themselves in their all-round organisation and defensive strength the two first-half goals were unforgivable.

The first of Flores’ brace was from the penalty spot after Jevon Mills’ hopeful clearance into space was chased down by James Akintunde.

Gavin Molloy, imperious so far this season, seemed to misjudge the flight of the ball and that was all the Bohs striker needed to increase the confusion.

Conor Kearns rushed from his line to try and clear. It was an accident waiting to happen and things seemed to go into slow motion as Akintunde nipped in front of Molloy and pushed the ball past the Shels goalkeeper.

The pair collided and the penalty was awarded.

Flores stepped up to convert low and hard to Kearns’ left for a 37th-minute lead.

This alone would have sent Bohs into the half-time break buoyed, but they were in dreamland three minutes later.

The travelling fans in the Ballybough End were delirious too when they watched Flores rise unmarked at the back post from Dayle Rooney’s corner.

Again, Shels were asleep at the vital moment.

As Rooney took his first step to deliver the set-piece Flores began his run from near the penalty spot.

Mark Coyle was closest to him but lost his man and by the time he realised it was too late, the midfielder made the perfect connection at the back with Kearns unable to keep it out.

The reaction on the Bohs bench seemed to suggest it was a routine straight off the training ground and was a weakness in the Shels’ set-piece set-up that had been spotted.

If so, it was exploited perfectly and an indication of what might be to come as Alan Reynolds continues to put his stamp on the Phibsborough outfit.

Both sides caught their breath at the break and after a tame re-start the drama returned on the hour mark when Shels were awarded a penalty of their own.

Rooney seemed to win the ball in a challenge with left back Tyreke Wilson but his foot was high and the decision understandable. It came as the ball broke in the box after John Martin had a shot well saved by Kacper Chorzaka and defender Aboubacar Keita failed to clear his lines properly when it seemed as though the goalkeeper was about to gather.

Amid all the confusion and tension Jarvis slotted his effort straight down the middle.

There were 63 minutes gone and Shels were so nearly level in the same time straight from kick-off.

Coyle took possession, drove into the box and saw his shot parried into the path of Liam Burt who must have thought the net was about to bulge before Jevon Mills made a stunning block.

The defender had his arm by his side and while it appeared to strike it another spot kick would have been harsh.

Shelbourne: Kearns; Gannon, Barrett (Farrell 76), Molloy, Wilson; Burt, Coyle (captain) (O’Sullivan 67), Lunney (Hakiki 90), Jarvis, Martin (Williams 76); Boyd

Bohemians: Chorazka; Matheson, Mills, Keita, Kirk; McDaid (Connolly 69), Flores (captain), Clarke, McDonnell (McManus 77), Rooney; Akintunde (Grant 84).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.