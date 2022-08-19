10-man Shels and Bohs share the spoils after feisty Dublin derby at sold-out Tolka

Shelbourne FC 1

Bohemian FC 1

10-MAN SHELS held out for a point against old rivals Bohs in a feisty Dublin derby at a sold-out Tolka Park, despite playing the majority of the game with one less player.

Shane Farrell’s second-half penalty cancelled out Tyreke Wilson’s early opener in a game that saw nine yellows and a red card.

It was a hugely emotional night for both sides off the park, as they each mourned the loss of club stalwarts.

Bohs players adorned black t-shirts in their pre-game warmup in remembrance of “Mr. Bohs” Derek “Mono” Monaghan, as well as the loss of Martin Poole. Whilst Shelbourne laid a wreath in the centre circle in memory of Gary Daly and Emmett “Emmo” Connolly.

The niceties ended there and it didn’t take long for the emotions to spill over onto the field as both teams went flying into challenges from the off, one of which was a wild Aaron O’Driscoll lunge as he upended Ali Coote on the edge of the box. Up stepped Wilson, who whipped the free kick low into the corner to give his side the lead.

Minutes later, one of the Gypsie’s new summer recruits, Ethon Varion, was next in the book for his part in a horrific three-way collision. The Cork frontman, Varian, Aaron O’Driscoll and the onrushing Clarke – who looked to clear his lines – all came together, with the big centre-half coming off the worse, eventually needing a stretcher.

The hosts responded well to the double setback, and a new recruit of their own, Matty Smith, began to come to life. The on-loan Derry striker showed great pace and strength to outmuscle Ciaran Kelly before seeing his low strike agonisingly miss the bottom corner by inches.

Keith Long opted for five changes to the side that went down to 10-man Dundalk last Friday. Most notable was the on loan Norwich U21 keeper Jon McCracken replacing Tadgh Ryan, whose costly error proved the difference a week ago at Dalymount Park. And the Scottish stopper was called into action just minutes later. That man again, Smith, hit a thunderous strike from 25-yards out which needed the fingertips of the 22-year-old at full stretch to touch it behind.

The tension was palpable throughout the first half, and just before the break, the home side were reduced to 10. The red mist descended and a frustrated John Ross Wilson saw red for a wild challenge on Declan McDaid, who seemed to be going nowhere deep in his own half.

The half-time break did nothing to calm either side, and just 10 minutes into the restart it was the hosts who got themselves back on level terms thanks to a dubious penalty award. The lively Jack Moylan latched onto a clever Shane Farrell through ball, and looked to run into the back of Ciaran Kelly as they came together with both stumbling over. Referee Neil Doyle saw enough to point to the spot and Farrell kept his cool to smash the ball home.

Shelbourne players after the game. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The visitors looked to pen back the 10 men but looked vulnerable to the counter and seemed as if Long’s decision to change keepers was further justified as minutes later: McCracken pulled off one of the saves of the season to deny substitute JJ Lunney, whose left-footed rocket looked destined for the top corner.

The search for a league win over Bohs continues for The Reds, none since 2013, but that will be far from their main concern as Damien Duff’s men showed tremendous heart to hold on for the point, battling bravely and keeping the old enemy at bay who, for the second week in a row failed, to break down a side with a man less.

In a break from their relentless pursuit of fourth, both sides will have a chance to catch their breath – and perhaps rest a couple of bodies – as it’s round two in the FAI Cup up next.

Shels travel up to Ulster Senior League side, Bonagee United, whilst in a slightly bizarre situation, Bohs will be the away side in their clash with Lucan United at Dalymount Park due to a ground swap.

Shelbourne FC: Brendan Clarke, John Ross Wilson, Aaron O’Driscoll (Kameron Ledwidge, 17’), Luke Byrne (JJ Lunney, 17’), Shane Griffin, Conor Kane (Aodh Dervin,53’), Gavin Molloy, Brian McManus, Shane Farrell, Matty Smith, Jack Moylan (Dan Carr, 83’)

Bohemian FC: Jon McCracken, Tyreke Wilson, Rory Feely, Ciaran Kelly, Ryan Burke (Max Murphy, 58’), James Clarke, Ali Coote (Jamie Mullins, 83’), John O’Sullivan (James McManus, 90+2’), Kris Twardek (Liam Burt, 66’), Declan McDaid, Ethon Varian (Johnny Afolabi, 58’).