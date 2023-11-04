Shelbourne take Dublin derby spoils, Galway hand Peamount first league defeat since March

PEAMOUNT UNITED FELL to a first Women’s National League defeat since March as they were beaten 3-0 away to Galway United.

Peamount wrapped up the league last month and will enjoy a title party back on home soil next weekend, but saw their impressive run of form ended by Galway today.

Rola Olusola opened the scoring with a cool finish past the onrushing Niamh Reid-Burke in the 47th minute.

Olusola then doubled Galway’s lead in the 65th minute before Jenna Slattery wrapped up the points for the home side.

Elsewhere, Shelbourne were 3-0 winners in their Dublin derby meeting with Bohemians.

Noelle Murray handed Shelbourne an early lead with nine minutes played, before strikes from Christie Gray and Kerri Letmon put the hosts three goals clear by half-time.

Aine O’Gorman struck twice as Shamrock Rovers won 4-1 at Treaty United. Alannah McEvoy handed Rovers the lead in the 29th minute before O’Gorman struck twice in the second half, her brace arriving either side of a Stephanie Zambra goal straight from a corner.

Orlagh Fitzpatrick pulled one back for Treaty in the 83rd minute.

Sligo Rovers won 2-1 against DLR Waves thanks to first-half goals from Casey Howe and Jodie Loughrey, with Cliodhna Donnelly getting the visitors on the scoresheet in the second half.