Shelbourne cruise past Cabinteely to continue winning run

Cabinteely 1

Shelbourne 3

Andrew Dempsey reports from Stradbrook Road

Shelbourne finally brought an end to their wretched winless run against Cabinteely on Friday as they easily saw off Pat Devlin’s side 3-1 at Stradbrook.

The Reds took a two-goal lead into the break thanks to goals from Michael O’Connor and Shane Farrell.

Kevin O’Connor’s free-kick added some gloss to the scoreline in the second half before Jem Campion came off the bench for the hosts to score a late consolation.

After flattering to deceive in their opening three league games of the season, Shelbourne flexed their muscles last weekend during their 3-1 away to Cork City. And following that win at Turner’s Cross, Ian Morris’ charges saw one changes to their starting XI – with Glen McAuley returning from suspension.

Cabinteely on the other hand were easily swept aside by local rivals UCD at the Belfield Bowl – and made two changes.

Having not won against Cabinteely in their previous six, Shels started the better of the two teams – and went close twice early on.

First Michael O’Connor had a shot blocked by Kevin Knight – and then Ally Gilchrist headed wide at the back-post after a great ball in from Dayle Rooney. Cabinteely then came into the game after a slow start – going close through Ben Hanrahan who shot wide after some good play with Kieran Marty Waters.

However, the visitors would take the lead in the 26th minute through forward Michael O’Connor, who slotted home from the spot after Shane Farrell was taken down by Dean Casey’s stray leg.

But Casey almost made amends minutes later, but Brendan Clarke got down well to save after the ex-Bohs winger cut inside the penalty area.

Shelbourne then doubled their lead with just six minutes to go before the break, as Farrell’s cross turned shot flew into the top corner of the net after catching out Cabo keeper Hayden.

The Reds continued in the ascendancy as the second-half started with O’Connor snatching at a gilt-edged opening created by the impressive Farrell.

But Shelbourne were not to be denied a third as Kevin O’Connor’s free-kick found its way into the back of the net with the aid of a massive deflection.

However, Cabinteely grabbed a late consolation through Jem Campion, but it was too little too late as the hosts fell to their second consecutive defeat.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Elsewhere, league leaders Athlone Town recorded a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Wexford Youths. Cork City fell to a 2-1 defeat at Treaty United as Matthew Keane netted a late winner for the hosts, while Galway United twice came from behind in a 2-2 draw with UCD.

Cabinteely: Adam Hayden; Luke McWilliams, Kevin Knight, Dean Casey (Niall Barnes 71′), Daniel Blackbyrne (captain); Jordan Payne (Luke Clucas 86′), Zak O’Neill, Ben Hanrahan (Jem Campion 71′), Alex Aspil (Deane Watters 46′); Marty Waters, Sean McDonald (Eoin McPhillips 46).

Shelbourne: Brendan Clarke; Michael Barker, Ally Gilchrist, Maxim Kouogun, Kevin O’Connor (captain); Shane Farrell (John Ross Wilson 85′), JJ Lunney, Brian McManus (Sean Quinn 75′), Dayle Rooney (David Toure 85′); Glen McAuley (Yoyo Mahdy 69′), Michael O’Connor (Ryan Brennan 75).

Referee: Alan Patchell.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey look at the bigger picture for Irish women’s rugby, the disconnect between the amateur and pro games, and the anticlimactic ‘northern’ Rainbow Cup.