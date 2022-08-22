Membership : Access or Sign Up
'Poison' officiating but overwhelming sense of pride as Shels' Champions League dream ends

Noel King’s Reds were defeated by Valur of Iceland yesterday.

By Emma Duffy Monday 22 Aug 2022, 2:20 PM
Shelbourne return to WNL action this weekend.
SHELBOURNE’S UEFA Women’s Champions League journey came to a gut-wrenching end yesterday after a 3-0 defeat to Icelandic champions Valur.

Noel King’s side sealed their progression to the Round One final on the Champions Path in Slovenia after a 1-0 win over hosts ZNK Pomurje on Thursday, USA legend Heather O’Reilly scoring the decisive fourth-minute goal on a fairytale Champions League debut.

But first-half goals from Cyera Hintzen, Solveig Johannesdottir, and another from Elisa Vidarsdottir, at the Mestni Stadion Fazanerija ultimately brought the curtain down on their European dream for another year yesterday.

“A disappointing day for the Reds. Beaten by a better side, but had to contend with an inconsistent performance from the officials,” Shels wrote on Twitter afterwards.

The officiating came under serious fire on social media, with some questionable decisions highlighted on a Twitter thread, while the Shels players and small contingent of travelling supporters were visibly aggrieved and frustrated throughout the game.

Former Reds player and now backroom staff member Rebecca Creagh noted:

“Wasn’t to be tonight, officials were poison, but credit to Valur. The girls have been amazing all week, put their hearts and souls into the effort to progress in the CL, staff too. Huge thanks to the travelling fans, and ones back home too.

“Shelbourne FC, what a club to be a part of!”

The noise didn’t just come from Shelbourne quarters, with DLR Waves player Avril Brierley writing on Twitter: “Uefa need to take a long hard look at the officials they allow handle these games. They’re an embarrassment to the sport #WCL”

King’s side must now switch their focus back to defending their Women’s National League title and advancing in the FAI Women’s Cup, cruelly exiting Europe  and denied progression to the group stages after just one defeat.

They’d have joined only two Irish sides in ever doing so — Peamount United in 2011 and Raheny United, who amalgamated as Shels in 2014; with Wexford Youths the only other club to fly the flag in the competition since the inception of the WNL 11 years ago.

The Reds return to league action on Saturday night, facing Galway WFC at Eamonn Deacy Park [7.35pm, TG4]. They’re two points clear of Wexford as we hit the business end, with Athlone Town and Peamount United in third and fourth respectively.

They must park their European chapter for now, but an overwhelming sense of pride will remain, as seen by the players’ tweets over the past few hours:  

