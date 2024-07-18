Shelbourne progress in Europe after tetchy contest in Gibraltar

Europa Conference League, first-round qualifer
St Joseph’s 1
Shelbourne 1
(Shelbourne win 3-2 on aggregate)
SHELBOURNE PROGRESSED TO the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League after a 3-2 aggregate win over St Joseph’s.
Damien Duff’s side came from one goal down in the second leg to draw 1-1 on the night and set up a meeting with FC Zurich.
Defender Sam Bone scored the all-important equaliser after 35 minutes when Liam Walker had levelled the tie with an opener on 25 minutes.
A nervy contest saw the hosts almost send the tie to extra-time when they struck the crossbar after the interval.
There was late drama in stoppage time when Shels were reduced to 10 men. Sean Gannon was shown a straight red card for his part in a melee that resulted in striker Sean Boyd needing to be substituted due to a nose injury.
Shels will now travel to Zurich next week in the first leg of their second-round tie.
More to follow…