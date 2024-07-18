Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Sam Bone (centre) celebrates his goal. Martin Seras Lima/INPHO
hard fought

Shelbourne progress in Europe after tetchy contest in Gibraltar

Sam Bone’s equaliser proves crucial in 3-2 aggregate win over St Joseph’s.
7.13pm, 18 Jul 2024
995
0

Europa Conference League, first-round qualifer

St Joseph’s 1

Shelbourne 1

(Shelbourne win 3-2 on aggregate)

SHELBOURNE PROGRESSED TO the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League after a 3-2 aggregate win over St Joseph’s.

Damien Duff’s side came from one goal down in the second leg to draw 1-1 on the night and set up a meeting with FC Zurich.

conor-kearns-fails-to-make-a-save St Joseph's take the lead in the 25th minute. Martin Seras Lima / INPHO Martin Seras Lima / INPHO / INPHO

Defender Sam Bone scored the all-important equaliser after 35 minutes when Liam Walker had levelled the tie with an opener on 25 minutes.

A nervy contest saw the hosts almost send the tie to extra-time when they struck the crossbar after the interval.

There was late drama in stoppage time when Shels were reduced to 10 men. Sean Gannon was shown a straight red card for his part in a melee that resulted in striker Sean Boyd needing to be substituted due to a nose injury.

Shels will now travel to Zurich next week in the first leg of their second-round tie.

More to follow…

Author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie