Shelbourne progress in Europe after tetchy contest in Gibraltar

Europa Conference League, first-round qualifer

St Joseph’s 1

Shelbourne 1

(Shelbourne win 3-2 on aggregate)

SHELBOURNE PROGRESSED TO the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League after a 3-2 aggregate win over St Joseph’s.

Damien Duff’s side came from one goal down in the second leg to draw 1-1 on the night and set up a meeting with FC Zurich.

St Joseph's take the lead in the 25th minute. Martin Seras Lima / INPHO Martin Seras Lima / INPHO / INPHO

Defender Sam Bone scored the all-important equaliser after 35 minutes when Liam Walker had levelled the tie with an opener on 25 minutes.

A nervy contest saw the hosts almost send the tie to extra-time when they struck the crossbar after the interval.

There was late drama in stoppage time when Shels were reduced to 10 men. Sean Gannon was shown a straight red card for his part in a melee that resulted in striker Sean Boyd needing to be substituted due to a nose injury.

Shels will now travel to Zurich next week in the first leg of their second-round tie.

