Shels on a roll as they edge Cork to boost Euro hopes

Shelbourne 2

Cork 1

Paul Buttner reports from Tolka Park



WILL JARVIS SCORED his first goal for Shelbourne to deliver a third successive win for Damien Duff’s side as their quest for Europe gathers pace.

Stretching their unbeaten league run to nine games moves Shelbourne up to fourth place in the table, their highest placing since Duff took charge last year, ahead of a trip to Bohemians on Monday night.

Defeat means Cork slip nine points from safety in the relegation play-off place.

Brim full of confidence amid their best form of the season, Shelbourne troubled the visitors several times before taking a deserved lead on 28 minutes.

Though his corner was headed partially clear, the ball was worked back to the influential Harry Wood. The cross bounced awkwardly off Cork captain Cian Coleman with Jack Moylan picking up the loose ball to show clever feet and find the bottom corner for his ninth league goal of the season.

The lead lasted just six minutes as Cork levelled from the penalty spot.

Euclides Cabral gave the ball away to give Ben Worman a run down the left with his cross then striking the upper arm of Paddy Barrett. Ruairi Keating drove the ball home emphatically from 12 yards for his 12th goal of the campaign.

A sliding doors moment restored Shelbourne’s lead in the second minute of added time at the end of the half.

City winger Malik Dijksteel’s heavy touch saw the ball run through for Conor Kearns when he was in on goal.

The goalkeeper’s quick throw found Wood who threaded a fine pass in behind Jonas Hakkinen for the run of fellow Hull City loanee Jarvis whose flicked shot found the far corner with a slight deflection off Coleman.

Cork remained very much a threat through Keating who brought a big save from Kearns five minutes into the second half while, minutes later, Coleman arrowed a header straight at the home keeper.

In an open game now, Moylan was guilty of not extending Shelbourne’s lead on 67 minutes when he skilfully carved an opening only to shoot straight at Ollie Byrne.

Shelbourne: Kearns; Cabral (T. Wilson, 57), Barrett (Quinn, h-t), Molloy, Griffin; Coyle, Lunney (McManus, 88); Farrell (Caffrey, 72), Wood, Jarvis (JR Wilson, 88); Moylan.

Cork City: Byrne; Hakkinen, Coleman, Honohan (Walker, 81), Drinan; Bolger, Kravchuk; Bargary, Worman (O’Brien-Whitmarsh, 81), Dijksteel; Keating.

Referee: David Dunne (Dublin).