Shels confirm new Duff deal as Turkish millionaire hands club back for free

SHELBOURNE HAVE CONFIRMED that Damien Duff has signed a new contract to remain as manager of the League of Ireland club.

As revealed by The 42 earlier this week, Turkish millionaire Acun Ilicali has also agreed to cut his losses and walk away from his 60% majority ownership without recouping his investment from the takeover five months ago.

Advertisement

Mickey O’Rourke, founder of Premier Sports, has acquired Ilicali’s shares and will take charge along with other Irish and US shareholders.

Ilicali, who also owns English Championship side Hull City, was understood to have been prepared to inject €3 million into Shels. While a substantial amount was presented up front back in June to get that deal over the line, uncertainty surrounding Duff’s future in recent weeks has led to a dramatic resolution.

A statement from the club read: “Shelbourne FC is delighted to announce the restructuring of its shareholding, to align with the ambitious growth plans of the club.

“The club are pleased that long term supporter and shareholder Mickey O’Rourke has acquired, through TDL Media, the shareholding of Acun Media. Under the terms of the agreement, Acun Media do not require repayment of their investment made in the club.”

While no exact length was specified on Duff’s contract, the new Shels ownership did reference their “strategic vision and the implementation of our five-year plan, including the ambitions of our men’s 1st team manager Damien Duff… [and] commitment to securing and renovating Tolka Park, the status of which is currently at final stages with Dublin City Council.”

In a brief statement, Duff added: “Shelbourne FC, born in 1895 is a Dublin Institution. It is built on hard work, respect, humility and honesty. This can never be lost. See you in Tolka soon, Up the Reds.”

O’Rourke also outlined his hope of making Shels a force again. “This is a very exciting day for Shelbourne FC, which brings a re-alignment of the ambitious plans we have set out for the Club.

“It is up to us now, as a group of shareholders, staff members, volunteers and most importantly our fans, to continue our trajectory and bring this club back to where it belongs, the top of Irish football.”