O'Brien's first league goal hands Shelbourne vital win over Dundalk

Dundalk 0

Shelbourne 1

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

SHELBOURNE ARE ONE step closer to becoming SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions after securing a hard-fought 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Dundalk.

Ex-Republic of Ireland international Aiden O’Brien’s first league goal since joining Shels is all that separated the teams in what was a cagey affair at Oriel Park, as Damien Duff’s side moved three points clear at the top of second-place Derry City with a game in hand.

Title-chasing Shels came close to taking the lead inside two minutes when Sean Keogh failed in his attempt to head an innocuous JJ Lunney ball back towards Felix Goddard – a mishap which almost led to an Ali Coote goal before Andy Boyle cleared off the line.

Advertisement

The Dubliners did go in front two minutes later, though, with Coote latching onto a Harry Wood ball from the left before Goddard’s mishap allowed O’Brien to slot home.

Shels were in control throughout the early stages of this fixture and could have added a second shortly after that opener, as skipper Mark Coyle fired an effort wide of the target.

At the opposite end, Keogh’s ball over the top saw Eoin Kenny get the better of Shane Griffin before almost lobbing Shels stopper Conor Kearns, as Dundalk began to settle.

Jamie Gullan’s free-kick attempt stung the hands of goalkeeper Kearns, while just past the half-hour mark, Daryl Horgan curled a shot off target after he had cut inside the left.

The last chance of the half came two minutes before the break, as Wood’s corner from the left was directed goalwards by Paddy Barrett, but only into the hands of Goddard.

In a second 45 which lacked clear-cut chances, Robbie Mahon’s snapshot was saved at the near post by the feet of Kearns, while at the other end, Hayden Cann cleared O’Brien’s header off the line right before Coote volleyed over from just inside the area.

Dundalk’s best chance of rescuing a point came 11 minutes from time when Dan Pike’s cross was met by Ryan O’Kane, whose first-time hit crashed off the inside of the post.

Dundalk: Felix Goddard; Dan Pike, Andy Boyle, Hayden Cann, Sean Keogh (Robbie Benson 59); Daryl Horgan, Aodh Dervin, John Mountney, Robbie Mahon (Ryan O’Kane 69); Eoin Kenny (Scott McGill 69), Jamie Gullan.

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns; Sean Gannon, Paddy Barrett, Shane Griffin, Tyreke Wilson (Kameron Ledwidge 77); Mark Coyle (Evan Caffrey 60), JJ Lunney (John O’Sullivan 83); Ali Coote, Harry Wood (Matty Smith 60), Rayhaan Tulloch (Liam Burt 77); Aiden O’Brien.

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea