Shelbourne rescue point with late goal to deny crucial win for Dundalk

Dundalk 1

Shelbourne 1

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

SHELBOURNE HAVE RESCUED a point from Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity League, with Harry Wood’s late goal denying The Lilywhites what would have been a crucial win.

Dundalk dominated, and found themselves deservedly ahead before half-time via John Martin’s superb free-kick, but not for the first time this season, they spurned the points.

Following his emotional return to Oriel Park, Daryl Horgan was named in the starting line-up, while ex-Partick Thistle defender Darren Brownlie was handed a first start by head coach Stephen O’Donnell, who listed fellow newcomer Sam Durrant as a substitute.

However, it was Shelbourne who looked the more likely in the opening stages, and they had a penalty appeal waved away by referee Kevin O’Sullivan after John Ross Wilson appeared to be pulled down inside the box by Hayden Muller from Evan Caffrey’s corner.

Shels also had the game’s first attempt inside the ninth minute, when Muller was dispossessed by Wood, whose long-ranger was easily caught by Nathan Shepperd.

Dundalk’s first effort came two minutes later, when after Robbie McCourt’s header across goal, Cameron Elliott nipped in ahead of Andrew Quinn before being denied by the legs of Conor Kearns, but The Lilywhites began to dominate proceedings after that.

The impressive Horgan’s cross was spilled by the Shels goalkeeper, who was under pressure from Martin before Elliott finished into an empty net, but the goal was ruled out for a foul, while just past the half-hour mark, Johannes Yli-Kokko fired over the top.

Dundalk hit the front on 39 minutes in spectacular fashion, with Horgan setting himself up to take a free-kick, but the 17-time capped Republic of Ireland international’s dummy fooled the Shels rearguard, allowing Martin to rifle into the top corner and make it 1-0.

It was Yli-Kokko that had drawn the foul for that free, and the Finnish midfielder, who’s extended his loan from HJK Helsinki until the end of the season, fired over after being teed up by Horgan out on the left, in what was the last piece of action of the opening half.

Skippering the side for Dundalk was Greg Sloggett, and his cracking effort from outside the area on 59 minutes had to be excellently pushed around the post by the alert Kearns.

As the game entered its final 20 minutes, substitute Ryan O’Kane teased and tormented Paddy Barrett out on the left before his dipping shot flew inches over the intended target.

Damien Duff’s side had a decent chance to level matters on 72 minutes, when Wood’s set-piece delivery into the box was turned inches wide at the back post by Gavin Molloy.

At the other end, The Lilywhites almost made the points safe, with O’Kane causing more problems out on the left, teeing up Daniel Kelly, who was foiled by the feet of Kearns.

However, it was Shels that rescued a point against the run of play on 83 minutes, with Shane Farrell’s hooked ball over the top finding Hull City loanee Wood, who then cut inside Louie Annesley before calmly finishing beyond Dundalk goalkeeper Shepperd.

The Dubliners could have even robbed all three moments later, as the menacing Wood’s cross from the left was met by Farrell, but his volley bounced into the surface and safely into Shepperd’s hands as the game ended 1-1 – a result which does little for either side.

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd; Hayden Muller, Darren Brownlie (Patrick Hoban 76), Louie Annesley; Archie Davies, Greg Sloggett, Johannes Yli-Kokko, Robbie McCourt (Ryan O’Kane 63); Daryl Horgan (Sam Durrant 87); John Martin (Andy Boyle 76), Cameron Elliott (Daniel Kelly 63).

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns; Andrew Quinn (Paddy Barrett HT), Gavin Molloy, Shane Griffin; John Ross Wilson (Jad Hakiki 61), Evan Caffrey, Mark Coyle (Shane Farrell 72), JJ Lunney, Tyreke Wilson; Jack Moylan (Will Jarvis 61); Harry Wood.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan

