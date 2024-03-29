Stunning goal from Burt helps leaders Shelbourne go seven points clear

Shelbourne 2

Dundalk 1

Paul Buttner reports from Tolka Park

LIAM BURT STRUCK a stunning first goal for Shelbourne before forcing an own goal as Damien Duff’s side extended their lead at the top of the Premier Division table to seven points.

On loan from champions Shamrock Rovers, winger Burt slalomed through the visitors defence to shoot home the lead early in the second half, before Hayden Muller put through his own goal to seal Shelbourne’s victory in this top versus bottom clash at Tolka Park.

A sixth successive win maintained Shelbourne’s unbeaten start to the campaign.

A stoppage time goal from Robbie Benson proved mere consolation for Dundalk who slip three points adrift at the foot of the table without a win from their six games.

Though Dundalk started positively, enjoying good early possession, it was Shelbourne, unchanged from their win at St Patrick’s Athletic before the international break, who got the first sight of goal on seven minutes.

A loose pass from Dundalk right-back Archie Davies fell to Burt who treaded Sean Boyd in on goal, Dundalk grateful for Zak Johnson’s timely block. A swift response saw Shelbourne’s Conor Kearns the first goalkeeper into action, batting away a stinging low drive from Davies in an open start to the contest.

Dundalk continued to have marginally more of the ball as the half wore on with Shelbourne being made to work hard to play their way into the game. That they did when carving Dundalk open on 37 minutes in the best chance of the half.

Winger Burt’s clever feet worked the opening as he put Boyd in on goal down the inside-right channel. The striker took a heavy first touch and opted to cross rather than shoot with Davies doing well to take the ball off the toe of Matty Smith.

A half short on goalmouth action ended with sparks flying near the halfway line. A scuffle involving both sets of players developed after a trip by Shels’ defender Paddy Barrett on Dundalk front man Cameron Elliott.

As tempers cooled, fourth official Rob Hennessy came onto to pitch to help referee Damien MacGraith decipher what transpired with Barrett and Reds’ skipper Mark Coyle, along with Elliott, shown a yellow card.

Tempers flare between the two sides. Ciaran Culligan / INPHO Ciaran Culligan / INPHO / INPHO

The restart brought more impetus from Shelbourne with Ross Munro forced into a terrific save four minutes in. Muller’s header clearance fell to Sean Gannon who set up JJ Lunney whose drive was brilliantly pushed away by Dundalk’s goalkeeper.

Two minutes later a stunning solo goal brought Shelbourne the lead. The hardworking Coyle fed Burt on the halfway line. The little Scot skipped between two defenders and then past a third before rifling a shot over Munro for a terrific goal.

Burt was instrumental in Shels’ second on 74 minutes when his cross from the left was turned into his own net by Muller.

Munro saved well from Shelbourne substitute John Martin before Benson headed home a John Mountney cross in the 91st minute for Dundalk’s consolation.

Shelbourne: Kearns; Gannon, Barrett, Molloy, Wilson; Coyle, Lunney (Williams, 83); Burt (Martin, 77), Smith (Caffrey, 62), Jarvis (Ledwidge, 83); Boyd (O’Sullivan, 77).

Dundalk: Munro; Davies, Johnson (Bradshaw, 82), Annesley, Muller (Mountney, 82); High, Oostenbrink (McGuckin 72); Horgan, Benson, Durrant (O’Kane, 65); Elliott (Mullan, 72).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).