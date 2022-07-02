Shels earn emphatic 10-0 win to extend lead at top

SHELBOURNE EXTENDED their lead at the top of the Women’s National League to seven points, after earning a comprehensive 10-0 win away to Treaty United today.

Jemma Quinn opened the scoring early on before Leah Doyle doubled the visitors’ advantage shortly thereafter.

Noelle Murray scored twice, either side of an own goal, before Pearl Slatter made it six on the brink of half-time.

Quinn completed a hat-trick with two more goals after the break, before two more from Murray concluded the rout against the Limerick team, who have picked up just one point from 15 matches all season.

Second-place Wexford Youths, meanwhile, could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to Galway.

Lucia Lobato’s header from a Lynsey McKey free-kick looked to have won it for Alan Murphy’s side.

However, a late goal from Nicola Sinnott on the half-volley, after Ciara Rossiter’s corner was not properly cleared, ensured the points were shared.

Third-placed Athlone Town continued their fine season with a 1-0 win at home to Cork City.

It was a substitute, Emily Corbet, who registered the winner just after the hour mark, as she expertly converted Jessica Hennessy’s cross.

Finally, Bohemians edged Sligo Rovers 2-1 to leapfrog them in the table and go seventh.

Erica Burke, recently back from injury, fired home the opener just before half-time after being set up by Lisa Murphy.

Sligo responded after the break, with Gemma McGuinness producing a clinical finish to draw the sides level.

Burke was then involved again, providing the assist for substitute Aoife Robinson to head home and secure a big win for the Gypsies.

There is one match remaining in this round of games, with DLR Waves hosting Peamount on Monday (kick-off: 7.45pm).