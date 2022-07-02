Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 2 July 2022
Advertisement

Shels earn emphatic 10-0 win to extend lead at top

Noelle Murray scored four goals, as Treaty United were well beaten.

By The42 Team Saturday 2 Jul 2022, 11:31 PM
17 minutes ago 390 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5806459
Noelle Murray scored four goals amid a one-sided victory for Shelbourne (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Noelle Murray scored four goals amid a one-sided victory for Shelbourne (file pic).
Noelle Murray scored four goals amid a one-sided victory for Shelbourne (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

SHELBOURNE EXTENDED their lead at the top of the Women’s National League to seven points, after earning a comprehensive 10-0 win away to Treaty United today.

Jemma Quinn opened the scoring early on before Leah Doyle doubled the visitors’ advantage shortly thereafter.

Noelle Murray scored twice, either side of an own goal, before Pearl Slatter made it six on the brink of half-time.

Quinn completed a hat-trick with two more goals after the break, before two more from Murray concluded the rout against the Limerick team, who have picked up just one point from 15 matches all season.

Second-place Wexford Youths, meanwhile, could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to Galway.

Lucia Lobato’s header from a Lynsey McKey free-kick looked to have won it for Alan Murphy’s side.

However, a late goal from Nicola Sinnott on the half-volley, after Ciara Rossiter’s corner was not properly cleared, ensured the points were shared.

Third-placed Athlone Town continued their fine season with a 1-0 win at home to Cork City.

It was a substitute, Emily Corbet, who registered the winner just after the hour mark, as she expertly converted Jessica Hennessy’s cross.

Finally, Bohemians edged Sligo Rovers 2-1 to leapfrog them in the table and go seventh.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Erica Burke, recently back from injury, fired home the opener just before half-time after being set up by Lisa Murphy.

Sligo responded after the break, with Gemma McGuinness producing a clinical finish to draw the sides level.

Burke was then involved again, providing the assist for substitute Aoife Robinson to head home and secure a big win for the Gypsies.

There is one match remaining in this round of games, with DLR Waves hosting Peamount on Monday (kick-off: 7.45pm).

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie