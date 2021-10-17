Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 17 October 2021
Shelbourne earn emphatic 6-0 win

Pearl Slattery and Saoirse Noonan were among the scorers against Treaty United.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Oct 2021, 4:41 PM
Shelbourne’s Pearl Slattery and Leah Doyle celebrate after the game.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
SHELBOURNE SECURED a convincing 6-0 win over Treaty United in the Women’s National League today.

The visitors took the lead just after the half-hour mark, as Peal Slattery hammered home Saoirse Noonan’s low cross.

Five minutes later, Noonan found the net with a composed finish to double her side’s advantage.

Rachel Graham got in on the act in the 58th minute with a long-distance effort effectively ending the game as a contest.

Noelle Murray added further gloss to the scoreline, registering from close range after Noonan’s effort was stopped.

There was then a flurry of late goals that underlined the one-sided nature of the contest.

Substitute Taylor White converted following a set piece before Ireland underage international Jessie Stapleton completed the rout in the dying moments.

The win means Shels are now only behind second-place Wexford Youths on goal difference, while Treaty remain bottom of the table.

