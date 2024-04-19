Shelbourne issue lifetime ban to fan who hit official with smoke bomb

SHELBOURNE HAVE CONFIRMED that the supporter who struck an official with a smoke bomb at the recent Premier Division game away to Drogheda United has been issued with a lifetime ban from Tolka Park.

The club have also laid out a new disciplinary policy, effective immediately, that will see the same punishment for any fan “attempting to bring pyrotechnics into the ground, using pyrotechnics within Tolka Park or at away grounds, entering the pitch at any time and throwing any object onto the pitch.”

The announcement comes ahead of an away game against Galway United tonight that sees travelling supporters banned from attending following the FAI’s disciplinary process on the back of events in Drogheda.

It had been initially ruled that Tolka Park would face a full closure for their next home game – Monday’s televised fixture with Shamrock Rovers – but an appeal led to it being downgraded.

In their statement, Shels cited the possible closure of Tolka or future points deduction if there is any kind of repeat incident.

“Shelbourne FC can confirm following the conclusion of a disciplinary process that the individual responsible for throwing an object at the official during the recent match at Weavers Park in Drogheda has been identified and issued with a lifetime ban from Tolka Park.

“As a club, we uphold a zero-tolerance policy towards any behaviour that endangers the safety of players, officials, and fellow supporters.

“In line with this commitment, and with increasingly severe sanctions for infractions being issued by the FAI’s Disciplinary Control Unit including away supporter bans, and the increasing likelihood of home stand closures at Tolka Park, full ground closures and possible points deductions if there are any further issues at our games.

“Effective immediately, Shelbourne FC will enforce lifetime bans for individuals found:

Attempting to bring pyrotechnics into the ground.

Using pyrotechnics within Tolka Park or at away grounds.

Entering the pitch at any time.

Throwing any object onto the pitch.

“The safety and security of everyone at Tolka Park is our primary concern. The club is committed to ensuring that everyone who attends our games has a safe, positive and enjoyable experience.”