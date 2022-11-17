Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 17 November 2022
Advertisement

Goalkeeper Clarke one of five players departing Shelbourne

Aaron O’Driscoll, Dan Carr, Josh Giurgi and Dan Hawkins also leave the Reds.

8 minutes ago 201 Views 0 Comments
Brendan Clarke with his son Zak after last weekend's FAI Cup final defeat to Derry City.
Brendan Clarke with his son Zak after last weekend's FAI Cup final defeat to Derry City.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SHELBOURNE FC HAS announced the respective departures of five players.

Brendan Clarke, Aaron O’Driscoll, Dan Carr, Josh Giurgi, and Dan Hawkins have all left the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division outfit.

Goalkeeper Clarke leaves the Reds after a successful two-year spell at Tolka Park, having signed from St Patrick’s Athletic in 2021. The experienced shot-stopper played a key role as Shels secured promotion to the top-flight after winning the First Division last season.

The 37-year-old Dubliner established himself as Damien Duff’s number one again early in the 2022 campaign, one which ended in a seventh-place league finish and FAI Cup final appearance.

O’Driscoll joined from Longford Town for this season, the defender making 25 appearances, including 21 starts. Carr scored four goals in 31 appearances. Giurgi was on target once in nine outings, after signing in the summer of 2022.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

And Hawkins’ season was cut short through injury, the winger playing five games and scoring in a 2-0 win away to Drogheda United early on.

“The club would like to thank Brendan, Aaron, Dan, Josh and Dan for their contribution to the Reds and wish them all the very best in their future endeavours,” a Shelbourne statement concludes. 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie