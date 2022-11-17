Goalkeeper Clarke one of five players departing Shelbourne

Brendan Clarke with his son Zak after last weekend's FAI Cup final defeat to Derry City.

SHELBOURNE FC HAS announced the respective departures of five players.

Brendan Clarke, Aaron O’Driscoll, Dan Carr, Josh Giurgi, and Dan Hawkins have all left the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division outfit.

Goalkeeper Clarke leaves the Reds after a successful two-year spell at Tolka Park, having signed from St Patrick’s Athletic in 2021. The experienced shot-stopper played a key role as Shels secured promotion to the top-flight after winning the First Division last season.

The 37-year-old Dubliner established himself as Damien Duff’s number one again early in the 2022 campaign, one which ended in a seventh-place league finish and FAI Cup final appearance.

Thank you 🔴



Wishing you all the best in your future endeavours. — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) November 17, 2022

O’Driscoll joined from Longford Town for this season, the defender making 25 appearances, including 21 starts. Carr scored four goals in 31 appearances. Giurgi was on target once in nine outings, after signing in the summer of 2022.

And Hawkins’ season was cut short through injury, the winger playing five games and scoring in a 2-0 win away to Drogheda United early on.

“The club would like to thank Brendan, Aaron, Dan, Josh and Dan for their contribution to the Reds and wish them all the very best in their future endeavours,” a Shelbourne statement concludes.