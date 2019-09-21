Teenager Kabia nets hat-trick as Shels lift First Division trophy after seven-goal win

SHELBOURNE ROUNDED OFF a brilliant season in fine style on Saturday night, lifting the SSE Airtricity League trophy after a dominant 7-0 victory over Limerick at Tolka Park.

Promising 18-year-old winger Jaze Kabia netted a hat-trick during the rout. Conan Byrne grabbed a brace, while there were also goals for Shane Farrell, Oscar Brennan and Aidan Friel.

Ian Morris’ men side mathematically clinched the title with a dramatic 3-1 victory away to Drogheda at United Park last Friday night.

With their status as champions already confirmed, tonight’s victory had a party feel to it as supporters got the chance to celebrate their return to the top-flight and also pay respect to goalkeeper and captain Dean Delany, who played his final game for the club.

Dean Delany bid barewell to Shelbourne supporters after his final game at Tolka Park. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Elsewhere on Saturday night, Longford Town guaranteed a play-off spot with a 3-1 victory over Cobh Ramblers. Adam Evans’s goal was cancelled out by a Cian Leonard equaliser.

The Midlanders regained the lead via Dean Byrne after half-time, before Evans grabbed his second of the night to clinch victory and ensure Longford finish third place in the First Division.

Cabinteely will join them in the play-offs next month. The Stradbrook outfit had already clinched fourth place before tonight, but rounded off an impressive campaign with a 2-1 victory away to Wexford thanks to goals from Ronan O’Kelly and Yuta Sasaki.

18-year-old Jaze Kabia scored a hat-trick against Limerick. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Bray Wanderers will be bitterly disappointed to miss out on the play-offs this season. A 4-1 victory over Drogheda United means they finish in fifth place — braces each for Dean Williams and Dylan McGlade helping the Seagulls to a comprehensive win.

Finally, Athlone Town rounded off their 2019 campaign with a 2-2 draw at home to Galway United. Conor Melody opened the scoring before a double from Kealan Dillon saw Athlone race ahead.

Killian Brouder endured Alan Murphy’s side finished their campaign with a result, as he snatched a last-gasp equaliser to level proceedings.

