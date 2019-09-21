Teenager Kabia nets hat-trick as Shels lift First Division trophy after seven-goal win

SHELBOURNE ROUNDED OFF a brilliant season in fine style on Saturday night, lifting the SSE Airtricity League trophy after a dominant 7-0 victory over Limerick at Tolka Park.
Promising 18-year-old winger Jaze Kabia netted a hat-trick during the rout. Conan Byrne grabbed a brace, while there were also goals for Shane Farrell, Oscar Brennan and Aidan Friel.
Ian Morris’ men side mathematically clinched the title with a dramatic 3-1 victory away to Drogheda at United Park last Friday night.
With their status as champions already confirmed, tonight’s victory had a party feel to it as supporters got the chance to celebrate their return to the top-flight and also pay respect to goalkeeper and captain Dean Delany, who played his final game for the club.
Elsewhere on Saturday night, Longford Town guaranteed a play-off spot with a 3-1 victory over Cobh Ramblers. Adam Evans’s goal was cancelled out by a Cian Leonard equaliser.
The Midlanders regained the lead via Dean Byrne after half-time, before Evans grabbed his second of the night to clinch victory and ensure Longford finish third place in the First Division.
Cabinteely will join them in the play-offs next month. The Stradbrook outfit had already clinched fourth place before tonight, but rounded off an impressive campaign with a 2-1 victory away to Wexford thanks to goals from Ronan O’Kelly and Yuta Sasaki.
Bray Wanderers will be bitterly disappointed to miss out on the play-offs this season. A 4-1 victory over Drogheda United means they finish in fifth place — braces each for Dean Williams and Dylan McGlade helping the Seagulls to a comprehensive win.
Finally, Athlone Town rounded off their 2019 campaign with a 2-2 draw at home to Galway United. Conor Melody opened the scoring before a double from Kealan Dillon saw Athlone race ahead.
Killian Brouder endured Alan Murphy’s side finished their campaign with a result, as he snatched a last-gasp equaliser to level proceedings.
