Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 21 September, 2019
Teenager Kabia nets hat-trick as Shels lift First Division trophy after seven-goal win

The Reds lifted the First Division trophy at Tolka Park following a 7-0 victory over Limerick.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 21 Sep 2019, 10:17 PM
44 minutes ago 1,208 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4819354
Lorcan Fitzgerald and Dean Delany lift the First Division trophy.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Lorcan Fitzgerald and Dean Delany lift the First Division trophy.
Lorcan Fitzgerald and Dean Delany lift the First Division trophy.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SHELBOURNE ROUNDED OFF a brilliant season in fine style on Saturday night, lifting the SSE Airtricity League trophy after a dominant 7-0 victory over Limerick at Tolka Park.

Promising 18-year-old winger Jaze Kabia netted a hat-trick during the rout. Conan Byrne grabbed a brace, while there were also goals for Shane Farrell, Oscar Brennan and Aidan Friel.

Ian Morris’ men side mathematically clinched the title with a dramatic 3-1 victory away to Drogheda at United Park last Friday night.

With their status as champions already confirmed, tonight’s victory had a party feel to it as supporters got the chance to celebrate their return to the top-flight and also pay respect to goalkeeper and captain Dean Delany, who played his final game for the club.

dean-delane-celebrates-after-the-game Dean Delany bid barewell to Shelbourne supporters after his final game at Tolka Park. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Elsewhere on Saturday night, Longford Town guaranteed a play-off spot with a 3-1 victory over Cobh Ramblers. Adam Evans’s goal was cancelled out by a Cian Leonard equaliser.

The Midlanders regained the lead via Dean Byrne after half-time, before Evans grabbed his second of the night to clinch victory and ensure Longford finish third place in the First Division.

Cabinteely will join them in the play-offs next month. The Stradbrook outfit had already clinched fourth place before tonight, but rounded off an impressive campaign with a 2-1 victory away to Wexford thanks to goals from Ronan O’Kelly and Yuta Sasaki.

jaze-kabia-celebrates-scoring 18-year-old Jaze Kabia scored a hat-trick against Limerick. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Bray Wanderers will be bitterly disappointed to miss out on the play-offs this season. A 4-1 victory over Drogheda United means they finish in fifth place — braces each for Dean Williams and Dylan McGlade helping the Seagulls to a comprehensive win. 

Finally, Athlone Town rounded off their 2019 campaign with a 2-2 draw at home to Galway United. Conor Melody opened the scoring before a double from Kealan Dillon saw Athlone race ahead.

Killian Brouder endured Alan Murphy’s side finished their campaign with a result, as he snatched a last-gasp equaliser to level proceedings.

