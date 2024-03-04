Shelbourne edge Galway to retain unbeaten start

Shelbourne 1

Galway 0

Paul Buttner reports from Tolka Park

Shelbourne maintained their unbeaten start to the season to move two points clear at the top of the Premier Division table, John Martin’s first half goal giving Damien Duff’s side a third successive win.

The result was perhaps a trifle tough for newly promoted Galway to take, given they enjoyed plenty of possession.

But their lack of a cutting edge in attack was the reason the Tribesmen came away from Tolka Park empty handed.

With the wind and rain having eased, Galway, unchanged for the third match running, started brightly, skipper Conor McCormack rifling a shot wide across goal having worked a one-two with David Hurley from a free kick.

Following two corners, Vincent Borden then volleyed off target as Galway maintained the upper-hand early on as Shels struggled to get into the game.

Though scarcely having posed a threat up until then, Shels blitzed the visitors’ defence to take the lead on 15 minutes, totally against the run of play, for what proved the only goal of the night.

Advertisement

Galway lost possession to Paddy Barrett who linked with captain Mark Coyle and Evan Caffrey to feed the ball on to Will Jarvis.

The Hull City loanee spun Colm Horgan all too easily to run on and rifle a low drive past Brendan Clarke.

And though the shot came back off a post, striker Martin was fully alert to tuck home the rebound from an acute angle for his first goal of the season.

That was harsh on Galway, who continued to enjoy plenty of the ball in Shelbourne’s half of the pitch.

But once again, Shelbourne caused the visitors problems when they did get forward 10 minutes before the break.

Jarvis was the instigator again on the left, showing good feet to work the ball to the end line.

Defender Killian Brouder almost deflected the cross into his own net, the ball going out for Shelbourne’s first corner of the game off the crossbar.

Though Galway continued to pose problems at the other end – winning five corners to one in the first half – Conor Kearns didn’t have a save to make.

Kearns finally saw action nine minutes after the break, getting down well to hold a stinging drive from Borden.

Within a minute at the other end, Brouder showed his defensive quality to get his head to a goal bound shot from danger man Jarvis, who continued to mesmerise Galway on the left flank.

With Galway chasing an equaliser late on, the game opened up. Despite their possession, though, John Caulfield’s side continued to struggle to create chances as Shelbourne – with Paddy Barrett magnificent in central defence – held firm.

Substitute Pat Hickey had a half chance for Galway in stoppage time but sliced his shot wide.

Shelbourne: Kearns; Gannon, Barrett, Molloy, Ledwidge (Wilson 62); Lunney, Coyle; Burt (Farrell, 82), Caffrey (O’Sullivan, 71), Jarvis; Martin (Williams, 71).

Galway United: Clarke; Horgan, Slevin, Brouder, Donelon (Costello, 86); Dervin (Lomboto, 65), Borden (Kazeem, 77), McCormack (Hickey, 86), McCarthy; Hurley; O’Sullivan (Esua, 77).

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).

Attendance: 3,733.