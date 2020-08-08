Shelbourne get off to a winning start in season opener

SHELBOURNE BEAT CORK City 3-1 in the opening game of the Women’s National League season today.

The Dublin side, who finished just two points behind champions Peamount last year, got off to a positive start at Tolka Park, with club captain Pearl Slattery giving them the lead in the 16th minute.

Irish international Ciara Grant then doubled the hosts’ advantage on the brink of half-time, before Rebecca Cooke effectively ended the game as a contest with Shels’ third just after the break.

Saoirse Noonan then scored a late consolation for the visitors from the penalty spot, after Christina Dring was fouled.

There was at least one positive to the game for Cork, as Lauren Egbuloniu replaced Sophie Liston in the 74th minute, making her return after more than a year out injured.

Substitute for City

⬇️ Sophie Liston

⬆️ Lauren Egbuloniu makes her return to competitive sport 474 days after injury 👏

3-0

74 min#CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/Gn9Adk3oGn — Cork City FC Women (@CorkCityFCWomen) August 8, 2020

