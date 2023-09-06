Champions League heartbreak for Shelbourne as Glasgow City win in Lithuania

Shelbourne 0

Glasgow City 2

SHELBOURNE’S UEFA WOMEN’S Champions League qualification dream has come to a disappointing end after one game in Lithuania.

Two Glasgow City goals in 11 second-half minutes downed Noel King’s side; Brenna Lovera and Lauren Davidson on target as the Scottish champions progressed.

Buoyed by vocal travelling support, Shels gave a decent account of themselves at Siauliai Central Stadium, but they must settle for a third/fourth place play-off while Glasgow progress to face the winners of Gintra or Cardiff City in the final of the Round One qualifiers on Saturday.

It’s more heartbreak on the European stage, after going so close, yet so far last year.

Glasgow’s Irish contingent of former Shelbourne striker Emily Whelan, Claire Walsh and Aoife Colvill all started on the bench. Reds duo Keeva Keenan and Noelle Murray, who previously played for City, were in from the get-go.

The Scottish heavyweights started brightest, Kinga Kozak rattling the crossbar after just three minutes. But, in time, Shelbourne got a foothold on the game. Rachel Graham and Pearl Slattery produced big tackles, while Alex Kavanagh pulled the strings. One of their best chances of the first half fell to the latter, a 25-yard free-kick dragged just wide.

Shels absorbed Glasgow pressure, as they racked up slightly better opportunities, but it was evenly contested. Amanda McQuillan was superb between the posts, keeping the dangerous Lovera out on several occasions, while Megan Smyth-Lynch went close at the other end.

With the deadlock yet to be broken, the game opened up early in the second half. The ever-impressive Noelle Murray played Christie Gray through but Lee Gibson smothered the ball, before Glasgow countered quickly and McQuillan claimed Lovera’s header.

Tom Maher / INPHO Shelbourne manager Noel King. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

But the American striker got the better of her in the 54th minute, slotting home after a weaving individual run. Shelbourne will have taken issue with Leah Doyle being dragged down off the ball in the build-up, though — and perhaps other refereeing decisions.

Glasgow moved through the gears from there, looking more likely to bag a second with McQuillan called into action again and Maggie Pierce brilliantly clearing off the line.

It was Davidson she denied, though the Scottish star was celebrating moments later. After good build-up play and a driving run, she despatched from a tight angle — with the help of an unfortunate deflection.

King rolled the dice with a quadruple change in the 70th minute, while City introduced Whelan and Colvill from the bench down the home straight. Their experience shone through as they saw it out.

Shels’ best chance of a consolation goal was through Murray late on, but she blazed over and it wasn’t to be once more.

There’s further Irish interest in the competition later today, with Katie McCabe’s Arsenal, Deborah Anne De La Harpe’s HB Køge and Cliftonville all in action.

Shelbourne: Amanda McQuillan; Keeva Keenan, Pearl Slattery, Maggie Pierce, Leah Doyle (Elizabeth Moore 70); Rachel Graham (Kerri Letmon 70), Alex Kavanagh (Hannah Healy 70), Christie Gray; Megan Smyth-Lynch (Rebecca Devereux 82), Noelle Murray, Morgan Rees (Jemma Quinn 70).

Glasgow City: Lee Gibson; Megan Foley, Kenzie Weir, Meikayla Moore, Amy Muir (Chloe Warrington 84); Mairead Fulton; Lauren Davidson, Linda Mothlhalo, Kinga Kozak (Aleigh Gambone 73), Cori Sullivan (Emily Whelan 73); Brenna Lovera (Aoife Colvill 84).

Referee: Ifeoma Kulmala (Finland).