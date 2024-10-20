Shelbourne hit Athlone for 6 in one-sided FAI Cup final

Athlone Town: 1

Shelbourne: 6

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tallaght Stadium

SHELBOURNE MORE THAN made up for missing out on the title with a ruthless destruction of champions, Athlone Town, in today’s FAI Cup final.

All the goals came in the first half with a brace each from Kate Mooney and Noelle Murray.

Jess Gargan and Leah Doyle were also on target as Shels didn’t hold back although Brenda Tabe added a deserved consolation.

With one win apiece in the FAI Cup in the last two years it all came down to this.

The rivals had been separated in the league by a kick of the ball. The Town went to Tolka Park and earned a pivotal 2-1 win that proved enough with both sides near perfect in the run-in.

The big news before kick-off was that Athlone stalwart Laurie Ryan was fit enough only for the bench, and her loss was certainly felt.

With just seven minutes played, the Reds raced into the lead and refused to look back.

As Storm Ashley began to batter Tallaght, Eoin Wearen’s side had the wind to thank when Roma McLaughlin’s through ball seemed to hold up causing recent Irish international call-up Katie Keane some confusion as she raced off her line to collect.

This slight hesitation allowed the red-hot Kate Mooney to nip in, go around the keeper and stab home.

Minutes later, one of the standout players of the season Maggie Pierce raced on to a loose clearance but her touch was heavy, inviting Shauna Brennan to make a challenge.

The American central midfielder showed great pace to nick the ball inside the area before being brought down by the unfortunate Town centre half.

Murray was coolness personified as she stroked home from 12 yards to make it two.

Frustration seemed to be getting the better of the league champions midway through the half. An overhit through ball towards Tabe rolled through to Amanda McQuillan. But clearly irritated that her path was cut out, the striker was lucky to escape punishment for a slight kick-out at Keeva Keenan.

Just after the half-hour mark, it was three. McLaughlin, grabbing her second assist of the game, delivered a fantastic floated ball that dropped just over the head of Jesi Rossman onto the toe of Jess Gargan, who had continued her run from deep, to finish on the volley from close range.

Mooney was hungry for more as she claimed her second with an expertly taken close-range volley.

Disbelief whipped around the stadium, almost as strong as the swirling wind, and there was still time for the ruthless Reds to add a fifth and a sixth before the break.

Noelle Murray got her second of the day, controlling a beautiful right-footed volley into the far corner from a Kavanagh delivery that wasn’t dealt with.

Another dangerous Kavanagh set-piece found its way to Pierce, whose scuffed first-time volley fell kindly to Leah Doyle to rifle into the roof of the net to make it a sensational six.

On the stroke of half time, Tabe got her name on the scoresheet with a powerful low drive to complete a quite unbelievable half of football and give Athlone’s fans something to cheer.

Just as unpredictable was the fact neither side added to their tally in the second half. With the game done as a contest, it was a case of damage limitation for Ciarán Kilduff’s side.

A formation change saw Athlone go two up top as Hazel Donegan got closer to Tabe.

But it looked like a personal battle to see who would get their hat-trick first between Murray and Mooney with the former having the better of the chances to add to her tally before both went off to a standing ovation.

With Shels getting their hands on silverware, both sides can reflect on remarkable seasons.

This latest twist in the rivalry sets up what is likely to be another fascinating and hugely competitive season next year.

Athlone Town: Katie Keane; Ciara O’Neill (Emily Burke, 46’), Kayleigh Shine, Jesi Lynne Rossman, Shauna Brennan; Kellie Brennan, Kate Slevin (Taylor Anderson, 89’); Roisin Molloy (Isabel Ryan, 83’), Madison Gibson; Hazel Donegan (Maeve Wollmer, 83’), Brenda Tabe

Subs not used: Amy Mahon, Laurie Ryan, Emily Burke, Mary Philips, Aoife Murphy O’Connor

Shelbourne: Amanda McQuillan; Keeva Keenan, Leah Doyle, Pearl Slattery, Jess Gargan; Christie Gray (Hannah Healy, 71’), Alex Kavanagh (Rachel Graham, 71’), Maggie Pierce, Roma McLoughlin (Rebecca Devereux, 85’); Noelle Murray (Jemma Quinn, 80’), Kate Mooney (Megan Smyth-Lynch, 80’)

Subs not used: Jenna Willoughby, Nia Hannon, Mia Dodd, Lucy O’Rourke

Referee: Daniel Murphy

Attendance: 3,118