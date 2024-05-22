Shelbourne confirm investment with club set for €1 million windfall

SHELBOURNE HAVE CONFIRMED “significant new investment” understood to be a minimum of €1 million.

Brothers Neil and Cathal Doyle, tech service entrepreneurs from Dublin, have taken a minority stake in the League of Ireland club after finalising the seven-figure deal.

The 42 reported earlier this month that the current Premier Division league leaders were set for the windfall.

Fresh off the historic vote by Dublin City Council to issue a 250-year lease for Tolka Park, securing the club’s future in Drumcondra, they have now been boosted further with an injection of capital.

In a statement, Shels said the financial injection was “guided by a comprehensive five-year plan, [and] will be instrumental in bolstering our long-term success both on and off the field. This investment is a testament to continuity, with a focus on the continued elevation of all aspects of the club.”

It is the latest change to the boardroom structure since Turkish millionaire Acun Ilicali opted to relinquish his ownership and hand control to Mickey O’Rourke in November of last year.

The Premier Sports founder has been the majority shareholder since Ilicali agreed to hand back the club in a clean break that did not require O’Rourke or the other minority shareholders to pay back any of the initial investment that had been put forward for a 60% stake in June 2023.

“We are proud to support Shelbourne FC’s long-term vision with this initial investment. Our aim is to elevate all facets of the club’s performance and deepen our engagement with the community,” the Doyle brothers added.

“This investment marks our commitment to the club’s future success and sustainability. We are delighted to be in a position to support the club’s progress and continuation of the work led by the Board and our outstanding team of staff and volunteers.”