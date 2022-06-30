Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland U19 international signs extension with Shelbourne until end of 2024

Jad Hakiki has made seven appearances in the Premier Division this season.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 30 Jun 2022, 3:23 PM
5 minutes ago 52 Views 0 Comments
Jad Hakiki in action for Shelbourne against Dundalk.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRELAND U19 INTERNATIONAL Jad Hakiki has extended his contract with Shelbourne until end of 2024.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder broke into the club’s Premier Division team this season. He has made seven appearances and also made a breakthrough into the Ireland U19 side. He scored recently for that international outfit and added to his appearances at U18 level

A product of the Shelbourne FC Academy, Hakiki won the U17 National League Shield for a team coached by Duff last season, and gained his first professional contract following that.

“Jad is one of the best professionals I have worked with in my whole career,” said Shelbourne coach Damien Duff.

“He is a class act, on and off the pitch. He is the first to arrive and the last to leave the training ground everyday.

“Players and staff think the world of him and I look forward to helping him improve more and seeing him grow as a player.”

Hakiki said: “I’m delighted that Shelbourne have given me an opportunity to extend my stay at the club. I am surrounded by supportive fans, staff and players and can only see myself improving in this environment.”

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

