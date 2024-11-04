RTÉ reveal record viewing figures for Shels' dramatic LOI title win

FRIDAY NIGHT’S THRILLING title finale set record viewing figures for the League of Ireland, with a peak audience of over 400,000 as Shelbourne clinched the league in dramatic fashion.

An average audience of over 206,000 viewers watched as Harry Wood was Shels’ hero with the late winner against Derry City that clinched the club’s first top-flight title in 18 years.

RTÉ revealed on Monday that just under one in five TVs (19%) was tuned in to RTÉ 2 for the action from the Brandywell, while the audience on RTÉ Player also set “record figures” for the platform.

“That number does not include Shamrock Rovers v Waterford which was available to watch simultaneously on the RTÉ News channel,” the broadcaster added.