Shelbourne maintain promotion push with win over Athlone

Ryan Brennan was on target for Shelbourne (file pic).

SHELBOURNE CONTINUED THEIR push for promotion with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Athlone Town at Tolka Park tonight.

A 26th-minute penalty from Dean Williams saw the visitors lead at half-time, but a fightback ensued in the second period.

Ryan Brennan drew Shels level in the 56th minute, before Ciaran Kilduff grabbed the winner 14 minutes from time.

There was drama still though, as Lorcan Fitzgerald missed a penalty, while Shels boss Ian Morris was sent off as the hosts prevailed amid a nervy final few minutes.

The win leaves the Dublin side two points behind table toppers Longford, who have two games in hand on their rivals.

In Ferrycarrig Park, bottom-of-the-table Wexford picked up just their eighth point of the season, drawing 2-2 with Cobh Ramblers.

A Darragh O’Connor own goal gave the visitors an early lead, but Jack Doherty responded for the hosts just moments later.

Denzil Fernandes restored Cobh’s advantage shortly before the break, but Danny Furlong got Wexford out of jail in the 66th minute to earn his side a draw.

In the night’s other First Division match at United Park, Drogheda beat Limerick 3-2 to go fourth in the table.

Sean Brennan was the star man hitting a hat-trick with goals on 20, 68 and 73 minutes.

Efforts from Darren Murphy (63) and Adam Foley (83) ensured a tense climax, but ultimately proved to be consolations for the away side.

