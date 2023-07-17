Midfielder Coyle signs new contract with Shelbourne

SHELBOURNE MIDFIELDER MARK Coyle has signed a new contract with the club.

The 26-year-old has committed to Damien Duff’s side until the end of the 2024 season, with a club option to extend then for a further year after that.

The news follows on from striker Sean Boyd committing his future to the club at the weekend by signing a deal until the end of the 2024 season, while Conor Kearns and Gavin Molloy have also recently signed through to the same date.

Coyle has made a total of 16 appearances this year, with 13 of them coming as a starter. The Donegal native joined Shelbourne from Finn Harps during the close season of 2022.

“We are building for now and for the future, Mark is part of both,” stated Duff.

“It is important we keep him fit as he consistently grows as a player when he is. He is a big player and has become an important part of the DNA of Shelbourne FC.”

“I couldn’t be happier to extend my contract for another year, it’s a pleasure to be part of this fantastic club,” said Coyle.

“From the moment I arrived at Tolka, I’ve been warmly welcomed by a wonderful group of people—dedicated volunteers, supportive coaches and staff, and talented and hard working teammates — I genuinely enjoy every moment spent here.

“Committing to the club when it is undoubtedly heading in the right direction is very exciting, the decision to sign on for another year was incredibly easy.

“The belief and trust shown in me by the gaffer and everyone involved played a significant role in making this happen. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to continue wearing the Shels jersey.“