Shels move five points clear after beating rivals Peamount

SHELBOURNE OPENED UP a 5-point gap at the top of the Women’s National League this afternoon after a narrow win over Peamount United.

It was end to end action for much of the contest. Karen Duggan had the first chance of the game for the visitors, but her driving effort went just over on ten minutes. Ireland Under-19 international Erin McLaughlin saw her effort blocked minutes later.

The champions soon settled into the game and went close through Shauna Fox’s close-range shot. It was the three Jessicas who combined for the match-winner on the half hour mark. Ziu played in Gargan, who cut inside and sent in a terrific, dangerous cross. The ball dropped to teenage star Stapleton who fired Shelbourne into the lead.

The home side almost went two up soon after, but Gargan’s header was spectacularly tipped over by Niamh Reid-Burke. Peamount pressed for an equaliser in the second half, with Duggan sending in some terrific crosses. Republic of Ireland star Aine O’Gorman also threatened for the visitors, but they couldn’t find a way through Shels’ determined defence.

In the dying stages Sadhbh Doyle and O’Gorman went close to equalising, and Chloe Mustaki put in a match-winning tackle as the champions held on for a massive result in this year’s title race.

#WNL Series 9 | Results



🟣 Galway overcome Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds

🟣 Shels increase their lead at the top to 5 points

🟣 An impressive victory for Bohs

🟣 A fourth win in a row for Athlone Town

🟣 The Youths victorious over The Waves



Series 9 was one to watch ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/V07EYi9jQJ — Women's National League (@LoiWomen) May 7, 2022

Sligo Rovers 1-2 Galway United

Galway United left the Showgrounds with all three points after the first ever meeting between these sides in the Women’s National League.

After starting the game brightly, the hosts took the lead on 15 minutes. Leah Doyle beat two Galway shirts and played a sublime pass to Emma Doherty, who rounded the goalkeeper and put her side ahead. Going a goal behind seemed to kick Galway into gear, and they grew into the game as the first half progressed.

The visitors hit the post twice in the half, and Chloe Singleton and Jenna Slattery went close. Their equaliser came with the last kick of the half as Becky Walsh headed past Kristen Sample from a corner to level matters.

Galway started the second period on top and Sample had to be at her best to prevent her side going behind on 55 minutes. She couldn’t keep out the winner though, as Singleton’s cross found Shauna Brennan at the back post who put Galway into the lead. Sample picked up an injury while trying to save the goal and was replaced by Amy Mahon.

With 20 minutes remaining, Sarah Kiernan turned Singleton’s header into her own net, but it was flagged offside, much to the relief of the Sligo defender. Although Sligo never gave up, Galway limited them to very few chances for an equaliser. They remain in sixth after the win while Sligo drop to eight.

Treaty United 0-4 Bohemians

Bohemians produced an emphatic win at the Markets Field this evening, although it was marred by an unfortunate injury to Isobel Finnegan on the stroke of half-time.

After a tricky start to the season, the visitors got off to the perfect start inside the opening ten minutes. Laoise Browne’s weak clearance fell to the feet of Isobel Finnegan, who took one touch before lobbing Trish Fennelly-Hunt from 40 yards out. Expect it to be included in this year’s goal of the season shortlist.

It was to get better for Sean Byrne’s side five minutes later. After some pinball inside the Athlone penalty area, Sinead Taylor struck a sweet volley into the bottom right corner to put Bohemians two ahead. Taylor got her second of the evening five minutes after the restart. Danielle Murray bolted up the right wing and found Taylor, who beat her marker before guiding the ball into the bottom corner, giving Fennelly no chance.

Michaela Lawrence almost pulled one back for the home side, but her curling shot from distance failed to trouble Rachael Kelly in the Bohemians goal. Taylor should have bagged her hat-trick with ten minutes remaining after going clean through on goal, but the Bohemians striker blasted her shot over the bar. Lara Phipps netted her side’s fourth goal on 85 minutes to round off an impressive showing from the Dublin 7 side.

Cork City 1-4 Athlone Town

Another win and another three points for Athlone Town who are enjoying a fantastic run of form in recent games.

Athlone came into this game with three wins in a row, and they extended that into four at Turner’s Cross. They started sharply, creating chances from the off and pressing Cork City high up the pitch. A chance came in the 4th minute for Athlone to take the lead. Emily Corbet saw Hannah Walsh was off her line and went for the lob, but couldn’t capitalise on the opportunity.

Finally in the 39th minute, Athlone’s Muireann Devaney ran onto a lob pass and slotted the ball past Walsh. Athlone went into the break with the advantage. Unfortunate for Cork City as the goal came at a time where they were pressing Athlone quite positively.

Athlone’s goals kept coming in the second half, with Corbet slotting home a penalty in the 54th minute and Devaney getting her second of the game soon after. Aoife Cronin pulled one back for the home side in the 65th minute but Athlone didn’t let that deter them, as Gillian Keenan capitalised on a Cork error in defence to give Athlone their fourth of the day.

Four goals for Athlone Town and their fourth win in a row, a great achievement in their hopes to push up the league table. Plenty of positives for Cork to take from the overall game, but work to do going into Matchweek 10.

Wexford Youths 2-0 DLR Waves

Wexford Youths are back to winning ways after a brilliant display at Ferrycarrig Park, beating DLR Waves 2-0.

It was a tough affair, and one in which both sides were eager to be victorious. Going into the game, DLR Waves were only two points behind Wexford in fourth position. A win today would’ve seen The Waves leapfrog The Youths, but Wexford took their opportunities throughout the game and overcame their fierce competitors.

The first Wexford goal came in the 13th minute. Orlaith Conlon was taken down in a great free-kick position, Ciara Rossiter whipped a fantastic delivery into the box, and Nicola Sinnott hit it home to put her side 1-0 up.

DLR kept on the pressure, with striker Katie Malone running at every ball possible up the pitch. An equaliser looked on the horizon after a number of positive chances, but Wexford’s defence and goalkeeper Maeve Williams kept it tight and they went into the break on top.

The second half began with the same intensity as the first. Wexford had a great chance in the 49th minute, but Rossiter couldn’t capitalise, putting the ball just over the crossbar.

In the 88th minute, Ellen Molloy won a free-kick in another great position. Some may say it was too ambitious to try the shot, but not for Ciara Rossiter, who’s shot dipped into the net to put the home side 2-0 up late on.

A big three points for Wexford Youths in terms of their league campaign, but many positives for DLR Waves and Graham Kelly to take going into next week.