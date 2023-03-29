Shelbourne put 4 past Peamount, O'Gorman scores winner for Rovers

SHELBOURNE CLOSED THE gap on early league leaders Peamount with a 4-1 win at PRL Park in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division on Wednesday evening.

Peamount took an early lead against the back-to-back league champions after Erin McLaughlin found the back of the net from the edge of the box.

However Shelbourne recovered with a strong second-half display that saw them hit four goals.

Megan Smyth-Lynch pulled Shelbourne level on 57 minutes and put the visitors ahead through a back-post header on 73 minutes.

Just one minute later Shels made it three through Maggie Pierce and Alex Kavanagh wrapped up the scoring with a free-kick as the game entered the final 10 minutes.

The result ends Peamount’s 100% start to the season as Shelbourne closed the gap at the top of the table to two points after five game.

At Tallaght Stadium, Aine O’Gorman scored the winner as Shamrock Rovers beat Wexford Youth 2-1.

Jessica Gargan had put Rovers ahead in first-half injury time before Meabh Russell pulled Wexford level early in the second half, with O’Gorman scoring Rovers’ second with a close-range finish.

Elsewhere, Bohemians were 3-0 winners against DLR Waves, who lost Isobel Finnegan to a red card after 40 minutes.

Sarah Rowe gave the home side the lead from the penalty spot on 37 minutes before Finnegan was shown a straight red card.

A header from captain Erica Burke put Bohs 2-0 ahead just before half time, and Kira Bates Crosbie added a third on 67 minutes.

In tonight’s other games, Treaty United and Cork City played out a 1-1 draw at Turner’s Cross and Galway United won 2-1 away to Athlone Town.

